Submit Release
News Search

There were 696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,861 in the last 365 days.

HCM City housing rental market to recover after Tết: analysts

VIETNAM, February 10 -  

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected the housing rental market, but experts predict a sharp recovery after Tết. Photo baodautu.com

HCM CITY — The HCM City housing rental market is expected to recover sharply after Tết as students and workers return to what has been designated a ‘green zone’.

According to analysts, the market usually booms after Tết in the early part of the year and remains stable over the following months, but in the last two years, due to the impact of COVID- 19, the bottom fell out of it.

According to the statistics from Việt Nam’s largest online property portal, batdongsan.com, the rental yields through online platforms in the city has dropped to the lowest levels since 2019.

The yield on townhouses has declined to 1.9 per cent in District 2, and 2.3-2.7 per cent in districts 7, 9, Tân Phú, and Bình Thạnh. The yield on apartments in the city has fallen to 1.2 per cent.

Other kinds of properties have also been in a similar gloomy situation since the pandemic began in 2020.

According to website Chợ Tốt, since October, when the epidemic was brought under control, the property market has been returning to its former robust self.

Hoàng Minh, a landlord in Gò Vấp District, told online newspaper VnExpress that the rental market has picked up as workers and students return to the city after Tết.

According to a survey by Chợ Tốt, 350,000 workers and 180,000 university students have come back.

A spokesperson for the website said houses near industrial parks, production facilities and universities such as Thủ Đức City and districts Bình Thạnh, Phú Nhuận, 9, and 10 are in demand.

Kỳ Hoa, a landlord in Thủ Đức City, hoped that the pandemic would remain under control, enabling the rental market to recover. — VNS

You just read:

HCM City housing rental market to recover after Tết: analysts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.