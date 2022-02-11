Author Dr. Michelle K. Johnston to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies that attract and employ jerk bosses are suffering. Employees are leaving in droves. In November 2021, 4.5 million Americans left their jobs in what has come to be known as The Great Resignation.

“This is a Treat Me Like a Human Revolution,” says leadership expert Dr. Michelle K. Johnston. “Employees will no longer tolerate abusive bosses who create toxic environments. The old leadership characteristics of power, control and fear are not going to be successful anymore.”

Dr. Michelle K. Johnston is the author of The Seismic Shift in Leadership: How to Thrive in a New Era of Connection.

“We are in a new era of leadership,” says Dr. Johnston. “Employees want to be seen, heard, valued and appreciated.”

According to Dr. Johnston, a leader’s power lies in their ability to connect. Authenticity, compassion and alignment are the new paths to leadership success.

“Connection is the essence of effective leadership,” says Dr. Johnston. “It starts with you. You have to be genuine. You have to be comfortable in your own skin, your own voice, your own story. It is no longer about asserting your power. Your power as a leader lies in your ability to create a true, genuine connection with yourself, your team and your organization. That’s true organizational alignment.”

The Seismic Shift in Leadership compiles Dr. Johnston’s experience as an executive coach and business professor with the voices of leaders at organizations both large and small. The book offers leaders concrete strategies to project their authentic leadership style, show compassion for their team and align with their organization.

“Leaders need to recognize their employees’ full selves,” says Dr. Johnston. “We can’t just snap a finger and expect employees on Zoom to deliver the results we want. We have to work at it. We have to create an environment where people feel safe and comfortable and connected. We can't compartmentalize anymore. We can't show up as our professional self and go home to be your real self. That just doesn't work. Bring your full self to work.”

The Foreword to The Seismic Shift in Leadership is written by legendary executive coach Marshall Goldsmith.

“The Seismic Shift in Leadership is critical for leaders today as we move into a more digital and virtual working environment. Michelle’s research, methodologies, and expert examples create the perfect blend to apply critical communication skills to your life. So read this book, apply it to your leadership and watch the incredible results!”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Michelle K. Johnston in an interview with Jim Masters on February 15th at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.michellekjohnston.com

The Seismic Shift in Leadership: How to Thrive in a New Era of Connection is available on Amazon