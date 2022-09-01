Submit Release
This Product From Venustas Might Change People's Lifestyle in Cold Weather

24-hour limited time sales of Venustas heated clothing on Amazon.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For those who feel exhausted when layering up with thick and heavy coats and are still looking for better winter outerwear that can help them get through the whole cold season, a heated jacket/vest might be helpful.

In fact, thousands of Amazon shoppers have invested in heated clothing this winter. Whether for an outdoor enthusiast or a homebody, or for people who are just feeling cold all the time, heated outerwear is a great investment. Venustas heated clothing with rechargeable battery packs is a perfect choice to minimize layering on winter days. Even for the athletes with high demands on the flexibility of their body movements, the Venustas heated vest can still keep them warm and agile.

Designed for harsh winter weather, Venustas heated clothing can generate heat with an industrial-leading graphene heating system and warm the core body in seconds. They are safe, lightweight, stylish and suitable for all men and women with different body shapes.

Another product that has received much attention is this Venustas heated fleece jacket for women. It is a perfect choice for winter sports lovers as the fleece provides additional warmth and breathability. Graphene heating elements heat five areas of the body (left & right chest, left & right shoulder, mid-back) quickly, and temperature levels can be adjusted for users' comfort, especially when they start sweating.

Every year, over 100,000 Amazon shoppers will choose Venustas heated apparel for extra warmth protection so that they can get through the winter cold with warmth and comfort. And a significant number of them will become the returning customers.

"This is my second heated jacket from this brand." One five-star reviewer shared. "I received both as presents. The first one (soft shell) I had was from 2019 and one (fleece) from this year. I love them both! I work in the OR, where it's always freezing. They both work wonderfully. I don't have it constantly on because it heats up fast and retains heat. This fleece one works well indoors, or non-windy days, the soft shell one works well outdoors where the wind is a factor."

