Morocco Reports 1,499 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, February 10 - Morocco confirmed 1,499 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Wednesday, adding that 2,987 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,691,555 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,123,202 the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 4,933,461 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,151,081 while recoveries increase to 1,112,921, i.e. a recovery rate of 96.7%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (297), the Oriental (260), Fez-Meknes (225), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (207), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (184), Marrakech-Safi (85), Souss-Massa (70), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (56), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (40), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (39), Draa-Tafilalet (27) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (9).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 15,698 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with 41 new deaths reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (11), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (9), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (4), Guelmim-Oued Noun (3), Marrakech-Safi (3), the Oriental (3), Souss-Massa (2), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (2), Draa-Tafilalet (2), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (1) and Fez-Meknes (1).

The number of active cases has reached 22,462 including 582 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 09 February 2022