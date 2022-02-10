Submit Release
Mahmoud Abbas Underlines Morocco's Role in Serving Palestinian Cause, Promoting Peace Worldwide

MOROCCO, February 10 - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, on Wednesday, underlined the role of Morocco and its "honorable" history in serving the Palestinian cause as well as peace issues in the world, under the wise leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, and his august predecessors, the late HM Mohammed V and the late HM Hassan II.

While receiving in Ramallah the Kingdom's new ambassador to Palestine, Abderrahim Meziane, the Palestinian President welcomed the unique ties that bind him to HM King Mohammed VI, expressing his distinguished greetings and his wishes for good health and long life to the Sovereign.

During this audience, the Palestinian President was handed the credentials of the ambassador of Morocco.

On this occasion, he underlined the depth of the historic relations between the Moroccan and Palestinian peoples, embodied by many Palestinian families of Moroccan origin in Al-Quds and throughout Palestine.

The Palestinian leader hailed the pioneering and historic role played by HM the late Mohammed V, as Commander of the Faithful, in protecting Moroccan Jews against the Vichy regime and his firm refusal to hand them over to the Nazis, noting that this historic position reflects a rare courage of a Muslim leader, the effects of which are still visible today.

The Palestinian President also recalled the leadership and pioneering role played by the late HM Hassan II in favor of the Palestinian cause.

Furthermore, Mr. Abbas expressed his deep condolences following the tragic death of the Moroccan child Rayan, praising the professionalism of the Moroccan rescue teams in handling this painful incident.

For his part, Mr. Meziane conveyed to the Palestinian President the greetings of his brother, HM King Mohammed VI, and the Sovereign's determination to move forward in the development of relations between the two brotherly countries.

The Moroccan diplomat reaffirmed, on this occasion, the Kingdom's steady positions regarding the Palestinian cause and the support provided by HM the King to back the Palestinian people and their resistance, through the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency.

MAP 09 February 2022

 

