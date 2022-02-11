Mt. Olive Pickle to Expand in Goldsboro with a $35 Million Investment

Mt. Olive Pickle Company, Inc. will create 167 jobs in Wayne County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest more than $35 million to expand its manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution operations to Goldsboro.

“Some of our very best business recruiters are the existing industries that continue to reinvest in North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “The expansion of a household brand like Mt. Olive Pickle Company proves that North Carolina’s quality of life, central location, and experienced talent are attractive to growing companies.”

Headquartered in Mount Olive, North Carolina, Mt. Olive Pickle Company has operated in its namesake and hometown since its founding in 1926. Manufacturing the nation’s best-selling brand of pickles, peppers, and relishes, Mt. Olive annually packs and sells more than 230 million jars of product across the United States. The company’s expansion will add two sites in Goldsboro, totaling more than 290,000 square feet, to support three more production lines, warehousing, and distribution.

“The Goldsboro expansion relieves pressures on the company’s facilities in Mount Olive and positions us to handle growth well into the future,” said Bobby Frye, President and CEO of Mt. Olive Pickle. “We are pleased that all of our operations will remain in Wayne County.”

“Mt. Olive Pickle has successfully operated in eastern North Carolina for nearly a century,” said N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “With a strategic plan focused on training and development, we are aligning resources that will provide the diverse workforce and talent pipeline that agribusinesses will need to continue innovating in the future.”

The new positions include forklift drivers, truck drivers, manufacturing staff, and managerial personnel. While the wages will vary for each position, altogether, the average annual salary for the new positions is $41,431, exceeding Wayne County’s overall average annual wage of $38,401. The new jobs have the potential to create an annual payroll impact of more than $6.9 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $600,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Mt. Olive’s expansion in North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“Mt. Olive Pickle has been an outstanding corporate and community partner for many years,” said N.C. Senator Jim Perry. “This additional investment and new jobs are welcomed additions for Wayne County and we’re ready to support the company in this next phase of growth.”

“Congratulations to Mt. Olive Pickles on this major expansion in Wayne County,” said N.C. Representative John R. Bell, IV. “This project will not only benefit the community through more jobs, but it will also bring much needed upgrades to our water and sewer infrastructure. We are very grateful to have Mt. Olive Pickles in Wayne County and appreciate its continued commitment and support of our local community, region and state.”

In addition to the N.C. Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Wayne Community College, North Carolina Global TransPark Economic Development Region, Wayne County, Wayne County Development Alliance, North Carolina’s Southeast, City of Goldsboro, and Duke Energy.

###