FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, February 10, 2022

DMV REMINDS NEW YORKERS OF APPROACHING DEADLINE TO CHANGE PARTY ENROLLMENT FOR PRIMARY ELECTIONS

February 14 is Deadline for Board of Elections to Receive Requests to Change Party Enrollment for This Year’s Primaries

Change of Enrollment via DMV Website Must Be Filed By February 11

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today reminded New Yorkers who wish to change their party enrollment that the local Board of Elections (BOE) must receive their application no later than February 14, 2022. Any change of enrollment made through the DMV website must be filed by February 11 in order to be effective for this years primary elections. Voters may still hand-deliver a party enrollment change directly to their local BOE on February 14.

This year, Primary Election Day in New York State is June 28.

“Voting is one of our most important rights, and it is one of the most important duties of all citizens in a democracy,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “DMV is proud to offer New Yorkers a convenient, easy and secure online service to apply to register to vote or update voter registration information.”

New Yorkers can easily apply to register to vote or change their enrollment information using the online voter registration application service on the DMV website.

To apply to register using the DMV website, customers must enter information from their New York State driver license, permit, or non-driver ID, their date of birth, current zip code, last four digits of their Social Security Number, and their email address. The information provided is validated to ensure accuracy and security.

The DMV does not approve or deny voter registration applications. Upon completion, DMV sends the voter registration applications to the County Board of Elections for review and action. Once processed, the county will notify the applicants either that they are registered to vote or that additional information is needed to complete the application. Additionally, New Yorkers can use the New York State Board of Elections' website to check their voter registration status.

To be eligible to vote in New York, you must:

be a United States citizen;

be 18 years old (you may pre-register at 16 or 17 but cannot vote until you are 18);

be a resident of this state and the county, city or village for at least 30 days before the election;

not be in prison for a felony conviction;

not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court;

not claim the right to vote elsewhere.

Read more about the process for registering to vote on the DMV website.

###