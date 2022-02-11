App Samurai Delivers Omni-Channel Digital And Mobile Growth Success

Domino’s Pizza’s digital growth is dramatically enhanced by partnering with user acquisition platform App Samurai.

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, United States, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The effects of the pandemic and social distancing measures on the economy have focused the restaurant chain Domino’s Pizza investment efforts in digital and mobile growth. They turned to partner with App Samurai when the results of their investments in other platforms reached a stalemate, achieving exponential returns as a result.

App Samurai’s large pool of resources and targeting capabilities, real-time optimization engine, and dedicated team of mobile growth experts assisted Domino’s in creating a campaign plan to increase weekly ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) ratios. Dedicated install-to-event alarms according to KPIs increased.

-ARPU by 35%, while providing three times more new users monthly on average,

-Click-to-install rates by three times and install-to-register rates by 5.5 times on average on a monthly basis,

-Monthly cohort revenue by three times on average, and

-MAU every month by 4.5 times on average.

Since 2016, App Samurai’s passion for mobile growth has translated into a powerful suite of simple, AI-powered, plug-and-play in-app tools that have become of great value to a series of increasingly high profile customers as well as user acquisition and engagement professionals worldwide.

Beril Savuri (Digital Product Manager at Domino’s Turkey): “As the pandemic became the norm of our lives, the growth in mobile was even more important for us this year. With vast targeting options, increasing levels of optimizations, and always hands-on customer service and support, App Samurai was exactly what we were looking for, and indeed, we have achieved great results together! We value App Samurai as our strategic partner and look forward to continuing our partnership together in earnest.”

