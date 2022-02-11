In Major Step to Implement American Rescue Plan, USDA Announces Membership of Newly Formed Equity Commission

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 — Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the members of the newly established Equity Commission and its Subcommittee on Agriculture. The Commission will hold its first public meeting on February 28, 2022. As authorized and funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the launch of the independent Commission delivers on President Biden’s commitment to create an independent Equity Commission and provide it with the necessary resources to support its mission to address historical discrimination at USDA. The launch of the Commission follows the one-year anniversary of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Executive Order On Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government.

The 15-member commission and its Subcommittee on Agriculture will provide recommendations to the Secretary on policies, programs, and actions needed to address equity issues, including racial equity issues, within the Department and its programs, including strengthening accountability and providing recommendations to the Secretary on broader and more systemic equity issues at USDA.

There are future plans to launch an additional Subcommittee focused on rural community and economic development.

“USDA acknowledges we have not done enough to provide all farmers and ranchers an equal chance of success and prosperity, and we are striving to change that,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “This Commission will support our work to build a USDA that does not ignore or leave anyone behind anyone as we dismantle barriers that historically underserved communities have faced in accessing USDA programs and services.”

“We are serious about our efforts to end discrimination across all areas of the Department,” said Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh, Co-Chair of the Equity Commission. “Participation by a diverse group of representatives is key to the success of the Equity Commission and for USDA to build trust among those we serve.”

The new commission members are:

Arturo S. Rodriguez, California Hazell Reed, Arkansas Toni Stanger-McLaughlin, Washington Derrick Johnson, Mississippi Ronald Rainey, Arkansas Mireya Loza, District of Columbia Charles Rawls, Virginia Shorlette Ammons, North Carolina Poppy Sias-Hernandez, Michigan Todd Corley, Ohio Yvonne Lee, California Elizabeth Lower-Basch, Virginia Shirley Sherrod, Georgia Ertharin Cousin, Illinois Rick Smith, Missouri

The new agriculture subcommittee members are:

Shari Rogge-Fidler, Illinois Savonala Horne, North Carolina Alexis Racelis, Texas Gina Eubanks, Louisiana Michelle Hughes, Virginia Kari Jo Lawrence, South Dakota PJ Haynie III, Virginia Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Janssen Hang, Minnesota Erica Lomeli Corcoran, California Sarah Vogel, North Dakota Gary Matteson, New Hampshire Jennie Stephens, South Carolina

More details on each member and about the first Equity Commission meeting can be found at www.usda.gov/equity-commission.

As part of the application and selection process, USDA sought members who can share the voice and experiences of farmers, ranchers, and farmworker groups, people of color, women, Tribal and Indigenous communities, individuals with disabilities, individuals with limited English proficiency, rural communities, and LGBTQI+ communities. Other important perspectives included those from the small business community and higher education institutions, among others.

“I want to thank everyone who invested the time and energy to submit an Equity Commission nomination. We were overwhelmed by the amount of applications we received,” said Vilsack. “I encourage all who applied and the American public to engage with the Commission and help inform discussions as it works to develop equity recommendations for USDA.”

Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh and United Farm Workers President Emeritus Arturo S. Rodriguez will serve as Co-Chairs of the Commission.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.