4 shootings reported within 20 minutes in DC, woman killed by stray bullet

Multiple people were injured Wednesday and at least one person has died in the four shootings.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after four different shootings were reported across D.C. Wednesday afternoon, including one in which a woman was hit by a stray bullet and killed.

The woman who was killed is 54-year-old Pamela Thomas of Northeast, D.C., police said Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the four shootings happened within 20 minutes.

The first shooting was reported near 9th Street and F Street in NE. just before 3 p.m. According to police one man was injured in the shooting. Police are on the lookout for a red vehicle connected to the shooting. No suspect information is available.

MPD seeks a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, near the intersection of 9th and F Streets, Northeast. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/sXvtXQQ5Tn — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 10, 2022

At almost the exact same time, the second shooting happened in the 1800 block of Massachusetts Avenue SE. Investigators say a man was injured in the shooting. He was found conscious and breathing and taken to a nearby hospital for help. His current condition is unknown. Police have not released any suspect information.

The third shooting, in which Thomas was killed, was reported minutes later in the 600 block of Division Avenue.

In a news conference, MPD Chief Robert Contee said officers in the area heard screaming from a car. When officers walked up to the car they found a woman who had been shot.

Contee said the people in the car were not the intended victims but were instead injured when someone shot at someone else as the car passed through the area. The woman who was hit later died at a nearby hospital. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Contee said there is no indication that the other shootings are connected to the one on Division Avenue.

The fourth shooting was reported near the 2800 block Hartford Street SE just before 3:15 p.m. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Two men were injured in the shooting. Both men were taken to a nearby hospital for help. No suspect information or motive is available at this time.

A stray bullet has claimed the life of a woman this afternoon in the 600 block of Division Ave NE. This is unacceptable! Send info/tips to: 202-727-9099/text 50411 Briefing by Robert J. Contee III, MPD Chief of Police pic.twitter.com/RNej0yBFCM — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 9, 2022

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. In partnership with MPD, the ATF Washington Field Division has offered an additional $15,000 bringing the total possible reward amount for this case to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.