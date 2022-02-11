Governor, Attorney General meet with family of crime victims, reiterate commitment to meaningful action

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday met with the mothers of violent crime victims to discuss their shared priorities for public safety legislation and reiterate her commitment to delivering meaningful change that keeps violent offenders off New Mexico streets.

Joined by New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas and state public safety leadership, the governor met with Nicole Chavez and Angel Alire, both mothers of sons who were killed in Albuquerque, who have been steadfast advocates at the Roundhouse for anti-crime measures that strengthen penalties and protect New Mexicans. The governor reiterated her support for legislation that would keep violent criminals out of New Mexico communities by driving a wedge in the revolving door of our criminal justice system.

“Meaningful action that keeps violent offenders off New Mexico streets is worth fighting for, and we can’t give up – I’m not giving up,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I am deeply troubled and frustrated by the Legislature’s reluctance to take meaningful action – and New Mexicans should be outraged. No one in this state can deny that crime is an issue of utmost importance – New Mexicans need legislators to confront the circumstances before us. Every New Mexican has a right to be safe in their communities, and I’m going to stay the course. New Mexico lives are in the balance – the time to act is now.”

The governor thanked Ms. Chavez and Ms. Alire for their dedication and commitment to advocacy on behalf of their sons and the families of violent crime victims all across New Mexico.

The governor encourages New Mexicans to contact their legislative representatives and urge action on legislation that enacts a rebuttable presumption to ensure individuals accused of violent crimes do not pose a danger to the community before being released pending trial; removes the statute of limitations for second degree murder and increases penalties; and strengthens penalties for gun crimes.