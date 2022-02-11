FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 10, 2022

Government Relations and Public Affairs 187 Harry S. Truman Parkway Annapolis, Maryland 21401 410-260-1488

Media Advisory Four petitions filed with Court of Appeals for 2022 Legislative Districting of the State

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, the Court of Appeals of Maryland announced that four petitions —Misc. Nos. 24, 25, 26, 27 — were filed before the court-ordered deadline of 4:30 p.m. on February 10, 2022.

The State, represented by the Office of the Attorney General of Maryland, will file its response to the petitions on or before Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.

The Special Magistrate will hold a virtual scheduling conference on February 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the following:

a deadline for the exchange of all discovery, including documents, the identification of expected witnesses, and a fair summary of their qualifications and expected testimony;

the nature and proposed resolution of anticipated scheduling and procedural issues; and

any other matter relevant to the development of an appropriate scheduling order to be recommended to the court.

The scheduling order, along with other documents including all filed petitions, can be found on the Court of Appeals web page.

REMINDER: The scheduling conference will be webcast on the Court of Appeals’ website at: https://www.courts.state.md.us/coappeals/webcasts .

Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs, communications@mdcourts.gov, for questions.

