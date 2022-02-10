Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of Rock Creek Church Road, Northwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, February 10, 2022, in the 700 block of Rock Creek Church Road, Northwest.
At approximately 9:41 am, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.