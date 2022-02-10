Additional Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Congress Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an additional arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, August 21, 2020, in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:22 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 5-year-old juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Previously, on Thursday, September 10, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Murder while Armed in reference to this offense.

On Thursday, February 10, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery in reference to this offense.