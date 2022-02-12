Submit Release
News Search

There were 328 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,414 in the last 365 days.

Bake Back America to Honor Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Victims with Acts of Kindness

Photo of Melissa Subin, Founder of Back Bake America

Melissa Subin, Founder of Back Bake America

Emma Boyer, Volunteer

Emma Boyer, Volunteer

Bake Back America Chocolate Bar of Kindness

Bake Back America Chocolate Bar of Kindness

Bake Back America has announced a campaign to honor the victims with acts of kindness.

We want participants to share their stories of kindness. In this way, we will reach millions with the message that gun violence is not acceptable.”
— Melissa Subin, Founder of Bake Back America
PARKLAND, FLORIDA, USA, February 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of the tragic school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead back on Feb 14th, 2018, Bake Back America has announced a campaign to honor the victims with acts of kindness.

The non-profit is asking people to perform an act of kindness and submit a photo of themselves describing their act of kindness in memory of the lost lives to gun violence.

"We want this campaign to help fight gun violence in schools," said Emma Boyer, a 14-year Parkland resident that will be tabling during the memorial this upcoming Monday, Feb 14th, 2022. The event will be held at Pine Trails Park, Florida "We need to speak up and take action." Bake Back America will be distributing chocolate bars with suggestions on the wrapper for various acts of kindness you can perform.

Acts of kindness in memory of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School victims can be submitted in the following ways:

Step 1: Perform an act of kindness in loving memory of the students

Step 2: Email your photo to bakebackamerica@gmail.com and tell us your first name and act of kindness

Step 3: Share on Instagram and hashtag #BakeBackAmerica

Step 4: Make a donation on bakebackamerica.com

"We want participants to share their stories of kindness," said Bake Back America founder, Melissa Subin. "In this way, we will reach millions with the message that gun violence is not acceptable."

About Bake Back America:

Bake Back America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was founded in 2019 to inspire individuals all across the United States in performing good deeds. The goal is to show individuals across the country that no matter how large or small their act of kindness, can make a difference in someone's life. On their website, you can find inspirational stories of compassion and ideas on how they may contribute to their communities through volunteerism or charity work, as well as volunteer-led programs that contribute to human kindness.

Melissa Subin
Back Bake America
+1 855-278-5468
bakebackamerica@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

Bake Back America to Honor Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Victims with Acts of Kindness

Distribution channels: Education, Emergency Services, Human Rights, Natural Disasters, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.