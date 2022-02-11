In the face of soaring traffic fatalities, the CA Senate Passes Speed Safety Awareness Month Resolution

A memorial at the scene of the Aug. 3 2021 fatal street racing crash that took the lives of three innocent victims: 21-year-old Cerain Baker, 20-year-old Jaiden Johnson, and 19-year-old Natalee Moghaddam.

Streets Are For Everyone (also known as SAFE). SAFE is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that aims to improve the quality of life for pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers alike by reducing traffic fatalities to zero.