In the face of soaring traffic fatalities, the CA Senate Passes Speed Safety Awareness Month Resolution
A memorial at the scene of the Aug. 3 2021 fatal street racing crash that took the lives of three innocent victims: 21-year-old Cerain Baker, 20-year-old Jaiden Johnson, and 19-year-old Natalee Moghaddam.
3 Aug 2021 street racing crash that killed three. (Photo by Ross A. Benson https://myburbank.com/three-killed-on-glenoaks-after-possible-street-racing-incident/)
Sponsored by Streets Are For Everyone and authored by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park), SR 60 declares February 2022 as Speed Safety Awareness Month.
“We risk the lives of our children, family members, and neighbors when we don’t manage our speed,” said Damian Kevitt, Executive Director of Streets Are For Everyone, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers alike. “Senator Rubio’s leadership on speed-safety awareness and efforts to protect all road users is deeply appreciated. My hope is that this resolution will bring even more attention to this ever-increasing public health crisis and the need to address it through legislation and a safe systems approach to traffic safety.”
Kevitt lost a leg in a traffic collision in 2014 and has dedicated his life since then to making streets safer for all road users. Unfortunately, too often his work means grieving with the parents, family members, and friends of people lost to preventable speed-related traffic violence.
Senator Rubio, a former public school teacher, and vice-principal said that protecting children and families from preventable tragedies was a major motivating factor for her in authoring the bill.
“Driving fast on local roads can be deadly, especially for our children and their parents walking to school,” said Senator Rubio. “A recent study found that nearly 50 percent of cars are driving 11 miles per hour or higher above the speed limit in school zones. When I was a Vice Principal, I had to handle traffic at my school because it was so dangerous. Parents and children would struggle to walk safely as cars sped by in the school zone, and one year a student was struck by a car and killed. Deaths like this don’t need to happen if communities emphasize the importance of safe driving and speed limits are enforced.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a dramatic increase in dangerous driving and speeding cars throughout the state. While across the state there’s been a 3.9% increase in traffic fatalities in the last three years (2018-2020, Source: SWITRS) in some areas the increase has been a lot more. The City of Los Angeles saw a 24% increase in fatalities in 2021 compared to 2020. (Source: LAPD) Some other parts of California have seen even more dramatic increases in fatalities. For example, Kern County has seen a 44.1% increase in fatalities while Fresno County has seen a 43.5% increase in fatalities over the last three years (2018-2020, Source: SWITRS).
Data gathered by the California Highway Patrol indicates the number of drivers speeding over 100 miles per hour on the state’s highways nearly doubled between 2019 and 2020. The California legislature passed two bills directly related to speed and street safety in the fall, but two other bills, including one authored by Senator Rubio that would have authorized the limited use of automated speed enforcement cameras in school zones that were found to be dangerous, died in committee.
