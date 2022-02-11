Submit Release
News Search

There were 579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,806 in the last 365 days.

Oregon joins three states in mortgage education fraud settlement

February 10, 2022

Salem — Oregon is one of three states to reach a settlement agreement with a California-based mortgage education course provider for his role in a multi-state fraud scheme that involved hundreds of mortgage loan originators.

The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation — along with the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation and Maryland's Office of the Commissioner of Financial Regulation — brought separate administrative actions against Danny Yen and his family for providing false certificates and taking courses on behalf of mortgage loan originators through other education providers in violation of the Secure and Fair Enforcement for Mortgage Licensing Act (SAFE Act).

As part of the settlement, the Yen family agreed to a lifetime ban from direct and indirect involvement in businesses that provide mortgage lending-related education. In addition to a $75,000 fine, the Yen family agreed to fully cooperate with the investigations. If the Yens violate any term of the settlement agreement, they will be obligated to pay a $15 million noncompliance penalty.

“This is a good outcome against individuals perpetrating fraud," said TK Keen, division administrator. “We need to be aggressive against this type of conduct, and a lifetime ban sends a strong message that we will not allow this kind of behavior."

Those who took classes from the Yens were fined $1,000 per state they are licensed in and agreed to surrender their licenses for three months. In addition, they must retake all continuing education classes and additional classes beyond state and federal SAFE Act requirements.

Forty-seven people with Oregon licenses were fined; however, not all resided in the state. The division continues to pursue its investigation with regulators from other jurisdictions.

###

The Division of Financial Regulation is part of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Oregon's largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. Visit dfr.oregon.gov and dcbs.oregon.gov.

You just read:

Oregon joins three states in mortgage education fraud settlement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.