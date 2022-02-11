Submit Release
News Search

There were 563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,783 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ducey Orders Flags at Half-Staff In Honor Of Senator Olivia Cajero Bedford

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff Friday, February 11, in honor of former state Senator Olivia Cajero Bedford of Tucson, whose death was announced today.

Sen. Cajero Bedford was among a line of Cajeros that served in the Arizona Legislature. Members of the Cajero family served almost continuously in the Legislature for more than forty years.

Prior to serving eight years in the Senate, she served in the Arizona House for eight years.

“Senator Olivia Cajero Bedford embodied strength, perseverance and sophistication,” said Governor Ducey. “Like her parents, she believed in the value of public service and was committed to ensuring the people of her southern Arizona district were well represented. Our deepest condolences are with Senator Cajero Bedford’s family, friends, community members and colleagues at the legislature.”

###

You just read:

Governor Ducey Orders Flags at Half-Staff In Honor Of Senator Olivia Cajero Bedford

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.