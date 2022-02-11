Governor Ducey Orders Flags at Half-Staff In Honor Of Senator Olivia Cajero Bedford

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff Friday, February 11, in honor of former state Senator Olivia Cajero Bedford of Tucson, whose death was announced today.

Sen. Cajero Bedford was among a line of Cajeros that served in the Arizona Legislature. Members of the Cajero family served almost continuously in the Legislature for more than forty years.

Prior to serving eight years in the Senate, she served in the Arizona House for eight years.

“Senator Olivia Cajero Bedford embodied strength, perseverance and sophistication,” said Governor Ducey. “Like her parents, she believed in the value of public service and was committed to ensuring the people of her southern Arizona district were well represented. Our deepest condolences are with Senator Cajero Bedford’s family, friends, community members and colleagues at the legislature.”

