Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) Investment Subcommittee MeetingFeb11

The Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) Investment Subcommittee will meet via teleconference on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. MT.

During this meeting, six applications will be reviewed for funding recommendations to the IGEM Council.

Idaho Commerce manages the Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) commercialization grant program which awards $950,000 in state funding to projects between Idaho university and industry partners geared toward commercialization initiatives. The IGEM Investment Subcommittee, comprised of both IGEM Council and non-council members, provides strategic direction and recommendations to the IGEM Council.

Interested parties and members of the public are encouraged to participate in the meeting remotely. Limited in-person seating will be available at the Idaho Department of Commerce, Clearwater conference room, located at 700 W. State Street in Boise.

To learn more about IGEM, visit http://igem.idaho.gov.