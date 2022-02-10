Boscola Announces $368,695 in State Funding for Fire and EMS Departments

BETHLEHEM – February 10, 2022 – State Senator Lisa M. Boscola announced today that twenty-six fire departments and emergency medical services (EMS) providers in the Northampton and Lehigh County portions of her district will be awarded $368,695 through the 2021-22 Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service (FCEMS) Grants, which are administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner (OSFC).
“These grants will provide critical financial assistance to the most vital organizations in our community: our fire and emergency services providers,” Boscola said. “Our local fire departments and EMS providers are well-deserving of this funding, which will help protect our citizens who are in need of their services.”
In accordance with program guidelines for 2021-22 program, eligible projects for funding include facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training, education and public outreach, recruitment and retention, construction savings account, overtime costs associated with backfilling positions while firefighters are attending training (career departments only) and revenue loss due to COVID-19 impacts.
Grants approved in Senator Boscola’s District are as follows:
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
- Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company – EMS – $8,325.05
- Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company – Fire – $15,000
- Charotin Hose Company #1 – $14,883
- City of Bethlehem – Fire – $15,000
- City of Bethlehem – EMS – $8,158.45
- City of Easton Fire Department – $15,000
- Dewey Fire Company No 1 – $13,240
- Easton Emergency Squad – $8,325.05
- Freemansburg Volunteer Fire Company No 1 – $15,000
- Lower Saucon Fire Rescue – $32,310
- Northampton Fire Department – $15,000
- Palmer Municipal Fire Department – $15,000
- Suburban EMS, Inc. – $8,325.05
- Tatamy Fire Company – $15,000
- Williams Township Fire Company #1 – $15,000
- Wilson Borough Fire Department – $14,406
LEHIGH COUNTY
- Catasauqua Fire Department – $15,000
- Coplay Fire Department – $12,398
- Egypt Fire Company No 1 Whitehall Fire Dept – $15,000
- Emmaus Borough Ambulance Corps – $8,325.05
- Emmaus Fire Department – $15,000
- Fountain Hill Fire Department – $15,000
- HAN LE CO Volunteer Fire Co 1 – $15,000
- International Association of Fire Fighters Lehigh-Northampton Airport – $15,000
- West Catasauqua Fire Company – $15,000
- Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000
It is important to note that departments now have until July 1, 2022 for submission of 2021-22 FCEMS Grant Agreements. Additional important dates associated with this funding round may be found online at www.osfc.pa.gov.
For more information on the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grants program, please contact Senator Boscola’s office at (610) 868-8667.
