Boscola Announces $368,695 in State Funding for Fire and EMS Departments

BETHLEHEM – February 10, 2022 – State Senator Lisa M. Boscola announced today that twenty-six fire departments and emergency medical services (EMS) providers in the Northampton and Lehigh County portions of her district will be awarded $368,695 through the 2021-22 Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service (FCEMS) Grants, which are administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner (OSFC).

“These grants will provide critical financial assistance to the most vital organizations in our community: our fire and emergency services providers,” Boscola said. “Our local fire departments and EMS providers are well-deserving of this funding, which will help protect our citizens who are in need of their services.”

In accordance with program guidelines for 2021-22 program, eligible projects for funding include facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training, education and public outreach, recruitment and retention, construction savings account, overtime costs associated with backfilling positions while firefighters are attending training (career departments only) and revenue loss due to COVID-19 impacts.

Grants approved in Senator Boscola’s District are as follows:

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY

Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company – EMS – $8,325.05

Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company – Fire – $15,000

Charotin Hose Company #1 – $14,883

City of Bethlehem – Fire – $15,000

City of Bethlehem – EMS – $8,158.45

City of Easton Fire Department – $15,000

Dewey Fire Company No 1 – $13,240

Easton Emergency Squad – $8,325.05

Freemansburg Volunteer Fire Company No 1 – $15,000

Lower Saucon Fire Rescue – $32,310

Northampton Fire Department – $15,000

Palmer Municipal Fire Department – $15,000

Suburban EMS, Inc. – $8,325.05

Tatamy Fire Company – $15,000

Williams Township Fire Company #1 – $15,000

Wilson Borough Fire Department – $14,406

LEHIGH COUNTY

Catasauqua Fire Department – $15,000

Coplay Fire Department – $12,398

Egypt Fire Company No 1 Whitehall Fire Dept – $15,000

Emmaus Borough Ambulance Corps – $8,325.05

Emmaus Fire Department – $15,000

Fountain Hill Fire Department – $15,000

HAN LE CO Volunteer Fire Co 1 – $15,000

International Association of Fire Fighters Lehigh-Northampton Airport – $15,000

West Catasauqua Fire Company – $15,000

Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000

It is important to note that departments now have until July 1, 2022 for submission of 2021-22 FCEMS Grant Agreements. Additional important dates associated with this funding round may be found online at www.osfc.pa.gov.

For more information on the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grants program, please contact Senator Boscola’s office at (610) 868-8667.

# # #