Submit Release
News Search

There were 561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,781 in the last 365 days.

DC Health Launches New Portal for Residents to Access COVID-19 Vaccination Records

Washington, DC – Today, DC Health announced that Digital Vaccine Record (DVR), a web-based portal that gives District residents secure, easy, and free access to their official COVID-19 vaccination records, will launch on Monday, February 14.

DVR is an official electronic vaccination record drawn from the District of Columbia’s immunization information system (DOCIIS). DVR is accessible on smart phones, tablets and laptops and includes a QR code that (when scanned by a SMART Health Card reader) will display the same information as your paper CDC vaccine card: your name, date of birth, vaccination dates and vaccine type.

Once a registered DVR account is verified, vaccination records will be available for users to view and print on demand. The certified vaccination records provided by the portal will be accepted by places that require proof of immunization. DVR can also be used as proof of vaccination in select states and countries outside the US.

DC residents will be able to use DVR as part of DC’s vaccine mandate that currently requires anyone 12 and older wishing to enter a D.C. restaurant, bar, sports venue, gym, nightclub or conference center to provide proof of at least one shot of an approved COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning February 15, anyone 12 and older will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated. In addition to DVR, residents may continue to use one of the following options to provide proof of vaccination:

  • A physical Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Vaccination Card
  • A digital copy/photo of a CDC Vaccination Card
  • A COVID-19 Verification App such as VaxYes or CLEAR

To optimize the user experience, DVR will be replacing MyIR for residents to access their COVID-19 vaccination records. MyIR will no longer be available as of March 1, 2022. DVR is HIPPA-compliant and records are only available to authorized users. For more information, visit https://dchealth.dc.gov/page/digital-vaccine-record-faqs.

You just read:

DC Health Launches New Portal for Residents to Access COVID-19 Vaccination Records

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.