Lake Cascade and Payette Lake ice conditions - Feb. 9, 2022

On Wednesday, February 9 we checked conditions on Cascade and Payette Lakes. Current conditions remain great for travel - however, the weekend forecast calls for highs near 40, which could lead to slush development in the afternoons. Similar to previous reports, we do not recommend use of wheeled ATVs or UTVs on Lake Cascade due to unpredictable slush development. On Payette Lake, current conditions are great for ice fishing. We do not recommend any motorized forms of travel on Payette Lake, as ice thickness can vary between portions of the lake due to water depth and snow cover. Another ice update will be posted next week. STAY TUNED!

Lake Cascade

On Lake Cascade I visited two access areas. At the Boulder Creek Access area (north end), I measured seven inches of clear ice underneath ten inches of white ice below five inches of slush and snow. At the Wan Wyck access area (south end), I measured seven inches of clear ice underneath seven inches of white ice below four inches of slush and snow. Both measurements were taken near the middle of the lake. With current ice conditions, travel on the lake is suitable by foot or snowmobile.

Payette Lake

Conditions are great on Payette Lake, with ice observed on all parts of the lake. I measured ice at the Mile High Marina boat ramp (south end). This measurement was taken over 200 yards from shore, near the middle of the lake. Eight inches of clear ice underneath two inches of white ice beneath five inches of compacted snow were observed. Foot travel is the ONLY recommended method on Payette Lake. Please be careful and drill holes to check ice profiles for yourself if visiting other areas of the lake.

Ice conditions and thickness can vary greatly in a given area. Drill holes and check for yourself - use caution and don't go alone. Ice can be very thin along cracks as ice sheets expand and contract. Be careful out there and watch out for each other.

Printed maps of ice fishing access areas on Lake Cascade and Horsethief Reservoir are available at local tackle shops in Cascade and McCall, as well as the Fish and Game offices in McCall and Nampa. For fishing regulations, recommended species, and other information for the McCall area, visit the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Fishing Planner, or contact the McCall Fish and Game office at (208) 634-8137. Good luck and stay safe out there!