Women’s Parka Coat Canada - Updated Sustainable Waterproof Winter Coat Collection 2022

Frank And Oak’s latest release, the Alpine mock-neck parka, meets the increasing demand for warm, comfortable, and conscious outerwear for women. Its PrimaLoft® insulation, made of 100% recycled fibres, mimics the look, feel, and warmth of natural down. For more information visit: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

Frank And Oak is committed to a planet-friendly approach across their entire line. Customers can rest assured that both the polyester and lining comprise recycled materials. Another innovative feature is the NATULON® zipper tape, with every element made using a chemical process that only involves more recycling.

The warm, fashionable coat is water-resistant and offers built-in protection from the wind. The outside chest pocket provides ample room for storing valuables and accessories, while the waist is fully adjustable for added comfort. There is also an inside media chest pocket and two outer hand pockets.

As previously announced, the coat’s minimal style and trendy appearance are receiving praise for their effectiveness. Along with white pepper, the Alpine parka is also available in black and coffee bean colours.

Frank And Oak is a Canadian brand dedicated to sustainable practices and eco-friendly products. The team strives to inspire better living through mindful design choices and conscious production methods.

Every product available on the online store is created to be beneficial for both the customer and the planet, with features and materials carefully designed and chosen.

Customers can browse the online store by category or search for individual products, depending on their needs and requirements.

A spokesperson for the company says, “Our Alpine parka just got an upgrade, now featuring a shearling mock neck to keep your neck warm. This everyday multifunctional outerwear is made from recycled polyester and organic cotton blend. It has 20K/20K breathability for dynamic winter activities and is DWR water-repellent. You also benefit from featherless PrimaLoft® PowerPlume™ insulation.”

