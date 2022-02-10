Increasing Demand For Irrigated And Crop Processing Agriculture Equipment Are All Expected To Drive the Regional Market, Finds Fact.MR

Agriculture Equipment Industry Analysis By Product (Tractors, Harvesters, Planting Equipment, Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment, Spraying Equipment, Hay & Forage Equipment), by Application, End User, by Vertical & Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the agriculture equipment market has garnered a market value of US$ 160.16 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 4% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 237.08 Bn.



“Government schemes supporting agricultural activities in the emerging economies are projected to drive the market through 2032”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

The global agriculture equipment sector is predicted to rise as the mechanisation of various farming processes such as ploughing, harrowing, planting, harvesting, and tilling. Increasing mechanization in the agriculture sector coupled with the surge in farmers’ income is expected to be a primary factor driving the growth.

With such a drastic COVID-19 impact, the agriculture machinery industry requested some flexibility for machines to be fitted with transition engines already manufactured and procured before the crisis.

Competitive Landscape

Some prominent manufacturers of agriculture equipment are:

AGCO Corporation, Agrocenter Ltd., Agromaster, AMAZONE Ltd., AMAZONE Ltd., APV– Technische Produkte GmbH, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial N.V, Escorts Group, Horsch Maschinen GmbH, and ISEKI & Co., Ltd. Frontrunners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies. Some notable developments are as follows:

In May 2021, CLAAS KGaAmbH acquired a minority stake in Dutch start-up AgXeed B.V. The acquisition was intended for the development and commercialization of autonomous agriculture machines.

In August 2021, John Deere introduced the new 6155MH Tractor, which delivers reliability and all the field-proven performance like the M series, envisaging the company to attract a new customer base.

Demand Analysis of Agriculture Equipment

According to Fact.MR, the US was valued at US$ 35.1 Bn in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Growth is primarily driven by the abundance of large farmland, which has led to high demand for farm mechanization.

The Middle East and Africa region was valued at US$ 10.1 Bn in 2021 and is expected to record a CAGR of 2% over the forecast period. South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and UAE are notable markets in the region. The arid and semiarid countries in the Middle East with low and variable rainfall are likely to witness increased demand for irrigated and crop processing equipment over the forecast period.

Country-wise Analysis of Agriculture Equipment Market

The Asia-Pacific area is predicted to grow rapidly due to increased demand for agricultural products, mostly from India and China. China leads Asia in terms of agricultural equipment production and sales, but India, Japan, and Australia are likely to take a considerable portion of the worldwide market in the next years, surpassing Europe as the largest market. The region's population is growing, necessitating the mechanisation of agriculture.

Moreover, the region is witnessing increased adoption of intelligent combine harvesters equipped with monitoring tools to increase farm yield. The Middle East and Africa region was valued at US$ 10.1 Bn in 2021 and is expected to record a CAGR of 2% over the forecast period. South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and UAE are notable markets in the region.

Key Segments Covered in the Agriculture Equipment Market Survey

By Product Outlook

Agriculture Tractors

Agriculture Harvesters

Agriculture Planting Equipment Row Crop Planters Air Seeders Grain Drills Others

Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment

Agriculture Spraying Equipment

Hay & Forage Equipment

Other Agriculture Equipment



By Application

Agriculture Equipment for Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation

Agriculture Equipment for Sowing & Planting

Agriculture Equipment for Weed Cultivation

Agriculture Equipment for Plant Protection

Agriculture Equipment for Harvesting & Threshing

Agriculture Equipment for Post-Harvest & Agro-Processing

Key Benefits of Agriculture Equipment Market

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global agriculture equipment market trends and dynamics.

In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2022 and 2032.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing agriculture equipment market opportunity.

The global agriculture equipment market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2032 is included in the report.

The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

