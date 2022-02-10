Global Fungicides Market Size & Share is expected 4.9% CAGR Rise, Will Hit USD 25.7 Billion by 2026 | Industry Trends & Forecast by Facts & Factors

[198+ Pages Research Study] According to a Facts and Factors market research study, the global fungicides market is projected to value USD 25.7 Billion by 2026 from an initial value of USD 16.9 Billion in the year 2020 growing at a CAGR value of 4.9%. The key market participants for the global fungicides market are The key market participants for the global fungicides market are BAS SE, Bayer AG, Corteva, Inc., Syngenta AG, FMCCorporation, UPL Ltd., ADAMA Ltd., SumitomChemical Co. Ltd, Nufarm, Isagro SpA, CropScience, Dow AgroSciences, Lanxess AG, Monsanto, Adama Agricultural Solutions, Simonis B.V., Drexel Chemical Company, Biostadt India Limited, and Heranba Industries Ltd, among others are the prominent market players listed in the report, along with their sales, revenues, and strategies.

Global Fungicides Market By Type (Chemical & Biological), By Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & vegetables, & Others), By Application (Foliar Treatment, Chemigation, Seed Treatment, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2026



The global Fungicides market was valued over USD 16.9 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 25.7 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2021 and 2026. The growing population and the rising demand for food products are increasing the demand for innovative fungicides solutions, which are crop protection chemicals.

Additionally, the increasing varieties of the crop, especially cereals& grains, are projected to help surge the fungicides market growth during the forecast period. The cereal & grains category is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast timeframe.



Global Fungicides Market Coverage & Overview:

Fungicides are biological chemical compounds or biological organisms that are often used for killing parasites fungi and their accompanying spores. A fungicide often surrounds its own growth formations. Fungi are often the main factor causing substantial damage in the sector of agriculture in terms of fighting fungal infections in animals. Chemicals such as oomycetes which belong to the same family as fungicides are required for repairing and protecting infected plants.



Major Market Players

BAS SE

Bayer AG

Corteva Inc.

Syngenta AG

FMCCorporation

UPL Ltd.

ADAMA Ltd.

SumitomChemical Co. Ltd

Nufarm

Isagro SpA

CropScience

Dow AgroSciences

Lanxess AG

Monsanto

Adama Agricultural Solutions

Simonis B.V.

Drexel Chemical Company

Biostadt India Limited

Heranba Industries Ltd

Key questions answered in this Fungicides Market report:

What is the size of the Global Fungicides market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Global Fungicides market forward?

What are the Global Fungicides Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Global Fungicides market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Global Fungicides market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, by Deployment, by Component, by Application, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Global Fungicides Market: Growth Factors

The global fungicides market is expected to register a higher market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to contributing factors such as an increase in demand for food security measures owing to rising population coupled with advancements in farming practices and techniques to name a few.

Additionally, changing climatic conditions on a global purview owing to rising occurrences of diseases coupled with increasing instances of growing resistance against fungicides is expected to increase the footprint of the global fungicides market during the advent of the forecast period. Moreover, the introduction of novel fungicide products during the advent of the forecast duration owing to the outbreak of several diseases skyrocketing is expected to fuel the growth of the global fungicides market.

Global Fungicides Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 16.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 25.7 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.9% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players BAS SE, Bayer AG, Corteva, Inc., Syngenta AG, FMCCorporation, UPL Ltd., ADAMA Ltd., SumitomChemical Co. Ltd, and Others Key Segment Type, Crop Type, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Fungicides Market: Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to a rising population sector, increasing population, and growing rice cultivations to name a few. Additionally, rising instances of post-harvest losses coupled with the region being the home to China which is deemed as the global leader in terms of production and export rates is expected to increase the footprint of the fungicides market during the forecast period.





Factors such as increased production such as rice, sugar beet, fruits & vegetables, cereals, and grains coupled with rising consumption patterns is expected to further boost the growth of the fungicides market during the advent of the forecast period.

Europe is expected to occupy a substantial market share owing to rising occurrence of climatic changes leading to the onset of various diseases coupled with the region being the home to a stronger market presence in terms of a large number of key market participants.

Post-harvest is the fastest-growing category in the Fungicides market

Fungal infections are found to lead to post-harvest losses in crops, thus making the post-harvest category grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. The post-harvest method helps lower the use of fungicides and other wastewater disposal problems. The post-harvest fungicides help save a lot of fruit & vegetables after harvest, thereby boosting the Fungicides market growth.

Systemic category is estimated to dominate the Fungicides market

Systemic fungicides’ site-specific properties are found to increase their use on crop plants for controlling the pathogenic infection rate. Thus, this category is found to dominate the global fungicides market owing to its protectants, eradicates, or both properties.

Asia Pacific regions are projected to fuel the growth of the Fungicides market

The rising demand for high-quality agricultural products and advancing agricultural practices are anticipated to propel the global fungicides market. In addition, the increasing production of cereals & grains, sugar beet, rice, fruits & vegetables, etc. in Asia is likely to increase the demand for fungicides across the various regions in the Asia Pacific. The growing population in Asian countries and increasing consumption rate are projected to increase the requirement for fungicides.

The report on the global Fungicides market is segmented into:

Global Fungicides Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Chemical Triazoles Dithicarbamates Strobilurins Inorganics Chloronitriles Others

Biological

Global Fungicides Market: By Crop Type Segment Analysis

Cereals

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Others

Global Fungicides Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Foliar Treatment

Chemigation

Seed Treatment

Others

Global Fungicides Market: By Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

The Middle-East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle-East Africa



