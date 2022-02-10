When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: February 08, 2022 FDA Publish Date: February 09, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Jan Fruits Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

February 8, 2022, Jan Fruits Inc. of VERNON, CA is recalling all its cases of its 200g/7.05oz packages of ENOKI MUSHROOM (Product of Taiwan) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled Enoki Mushroom product was distributed in CA to produce distributors or wholesalers for further distribution to retail stores.

The Enoki Mushroom comes in a 200g/7.05oz clear plastic package with the following description “Taiwan Best Quality Enoki Natural Mushroom***Manufacturer: Changhua County Mushrooms Production Cooperative” and “Distributor Jan Fruits Inc.” in English. There is a green lettered “Premium” Printed with two QR scan codes and UPC 8 51084 00835 8 on the back side of a package. There is no lot code or dates on a package.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The distribution of the product has been suspended.

The potential for contamination was discovered after a retail sample collected and analyzed by California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 7.05 oz. package of Enoki mushroom.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CDPH.

Consumers who have purchased 200g packages of Enoki are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with question may contact the company at 323-923-2879 Ext. 3. Monday – Friday 7:00am – 3:00pm PST.