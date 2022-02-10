Baby Cleaning Products Market Size to Hit US$ 5.95 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global baby cleaning products market size is expected to hit around US$ 5.95 billion by 2030 and poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global baby cleaning products market size was reached at US$ 3.58 billion in 2021. The rising awareness regarding the baby health and hygiene needs among the parents is driving the growth of the baby cleaning products market across the globe. The rising burden of diseases among the babies owing to bacteria and viruses is fostering the market growth. Rising initiatives from the government and private organizations for spreading the awareness regarding the importance of baby hygiene is significantly propelling the demand for the baby cleaning products across the globe.



The baby cleaning products offers various advantages over regular cleaning products as babies have much softer and sensitive skin. The baby cleaning products prevents rashes, itchiness, and blisters that may occur due to the use of regular cleaning products. Moreover, the baby care products are made from organic, bio-degradable, and plant-based materials has no negative impact on babies’ skin unlike the regular conventional cleaning products. Therefore, the benefits associated with the use of baby cleaning products are significantly fueling the growth of the global baby cleaning products market.

Report Scope of the Baby Cleaning Products Market

Report Highlights Details Market Size in 2021 US$ 3.58 Billion Growth Rate from 2021 to 2030 5.8% Base Year 2021 Largest Revenue Holder North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Companies Covered Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter & Gamblem Unilever, Pigeon Corporation, Nuby, Mayborn Group Limited, Kimberly-Clark, Himalaya Drug Company, BABISIl

Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

Rising personal disposable income

Increasing birth rate, especially in developing markets

Rising awareness regarding the benefits of baby cleaning products

Rising initiatives of various organizations like United Nations spreading awareness regarding baby hygiene

Rising popularity of online specific baby care product retailers





Report Highlights

Based on the product, the bottle wash segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment. This is due to the rising popularity of specially manufactured baby cleaning products that are made from natural, plant-based, eco-friendly, and organic materials that causes no harm to the babies. The regular cleaning products contain harsh chemicals that are harmful and carcinogenic to the babies. Hence, this factor is expected to boost the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is expected to be the most opportunistic segment during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of various e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, FirstCry, BabyOye, Wal-Mart, and various others is boosting the sales and generating constant revenue streams for the manufacturers. Further, the rising penetration of internet and rising adoption of smart devices is propelling the growth of this segment.

Regional Snapshots

North America dominated the global baby cleaning products market in 2020. North America is characterized by high disposable income, presence of top manufacturers in the region, increased awareness regarding health and hygiene, increased demand for the organic products, and faster adoption of online and digital platforms for buying baby products. All these factors have significantly contributed towards the growth of the baby cleaning products in North America and is expected to sustain its significance throughout the forecast period.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most opportunistic market during the forecast period. This is attributable to increasing birth rate, huge population, rising disposable income, increasing awareness regarding baby cleaning products, and rapid growth of the specialty baby product retailers. The rising expenditure on baby care products in the region is augmenting the market growth. Further, rising investments by the top brands, new product launches, and aggressive marketing strategies adopted by them is expected to play a crucial role in augmenting the demand for the baby cleaning products in Asia Pacific region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The global baby cleaning products market is primarily driven by the growing birth rate and rising awareness regarding the health benefits of using baby cleaning products. Further, rising investments by the top brands in advertisement and endorsement of baby care products will significantly impact the sale revenues of the baby cleaning products during the forecast period.

Restraints

The low penetration of baby cleaning products in underdeveloped and developing markets coupled with lack of awareness regarding the availability of various baby cleaning products is a major restraint that may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunities

The constant product launches and advertisements are the trending strategies in the global baby cleaning products market that are expected to drive the market growth in the foreseeable future.

Challenges

Lack of awareness regarding baby cleaning products coupled with the high cost of the products is a major challenge. Further the stringent government regulations regarding the marketing of baby care products are a challenge for the market players.

Recent Developments

In August 2018, Johnson & Johnson, one of the leading players in the baby cleaning products market, announced to disclose its materials used for making its products, which helped to improve transparency and improved the customer relationships.





Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Cleaning Wipes

Bottle Wash

Laundry Detergents

Cleaning Sprays

Fabric Conditioners

Vegetable Wash

Others





By Distribution Channel

Retail

Non-Retail

E-Commerce





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA





