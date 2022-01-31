2022-01-31 13:49:37.697 $50,000 Powerball Prize Won in St. Louis County

2022-01-31 13:49:37.697

The QuikTrip at 8815 Page Ave. in St. Louis sold a Powerball ticket for the Sept. 22 drawing that matched four of the five white numbers drawn, plus the Powerball, to win a $50,000 prize. The ticketholder claimed the prize on Jan. 24 in the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office.

The winning number combination was 20, 40, 47, 55 and 63, with a Powerball of 5.

There are currently $1.2 million in unclaimed Draw Games prizes of $50,000 or more. That includes a $1 million prize, as well as a $50,000 winning ticket sold at another QuikTrip in St. Louis.

Any prize money that is unclaimed 180 days after the draw date of a ticket's last winning play will go to benefit Missouri public education.

Players who purchased tickets in St. Louis County in FY21 won more than $205.8 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in St. Louis County received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $39.9 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $113 million. If the Powerball jackpot is hit, the “Jackpot Reset” promotion will be activated for the next 7 days – giving players who buy three Powerball plays on a single ticket a free $2 Powerball ticket.