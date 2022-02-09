Submit Release
Chief Justice to teach course on “The Constitutional Framework of Public Safety”

Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye will be teaching at the University of Virginia’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies that “will explore the Constitution as the ethical compass that guides the work of public safety professionals and cement a fundamental understanding of the U.S. Constitution and the subsequent 27 amendments to the Bill of Rights.”

