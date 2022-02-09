Supreme Court will answer Ninth Circuit’s economic loss rule question in action against Uber

The answer to the question, in Rattagan v. Uber Technologies, Inc., will determine the fate of a federal action against Uber arising from the alleged improper launch of the company’s ridesharing platform in Argentina. The Supreme Court has now granted 12 of the last 13 Ninth Circuit requests for help in resolving questions of California law, dating back to July 2018.
