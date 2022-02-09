Submit Release
News Search

There were 570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,748 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court will answer Ninth Circuit’s economic loss rule question in action against Uber

The answer to the question, in Rattagan v. Uber Technologies, Inc., will determine the fate of a federal action against Uber arising from the alleged improper launch of the company’s ridesharing platform in Argentina. The Supreme Court has now granted 12 of the last 13 Ninth Circuit requests for help in resolving questions of California law, dating back to July 2018.

You just read:

Supreme Court will answer Ninth Circuit’s economic loss rule question in action against Uber

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.