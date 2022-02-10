Energy Retrofit Systems Market to Grow Exponentially; Reduction in Operational Costs and Rising Demand from Commercial and Residential Sector to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Prominent players included in the Energy Retrofit Systems Market are Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan), Ameresco (U.S.), Eaton (Ireland), AECOM (U.S.), Johnson Controls (Ireland), General Electric (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens (Germany), Trane Technologies Inc. (Ireland), Signify N.V. (Netherlands), Engie SA (France).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Energy Retrofit Systems Market size was USD 148.23 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 157.39 billion 2021 to USD 210.37 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.2% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Energy Retrofit Systems Market, 2021-2028.” Factors such as the ability to erase concerns such as rising energy consumption toward residential and commercial buildings and reduction in operational costs are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the ability of maintaining an optimum thermal comfort for its occupants will increase the footprint of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

Production and Transportation Delays to Hamper Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused several hinderances toward the energy retrofit systems industry by pushing economic and social backlashes. Dominant market players shut down their business practices due to imposed lockdowns and restriction on movement of the general population. Transportation shifted gears toward delivering health equipment and aid, which further caused projects to go unattended due to lack of building materials. Additionally, volatility in raw material pricing and disruptions in various supply chains will further limit the growth of the market during the forecast duration.

Segments

Type, Product, Application, and Region are studied for the Market

On the basis of type, the market is divided into quick wins and deep retrofits.

Based on product, the market is categorized into envelope, HVAC retrofit, LED lighting, and appliances.

With respect to application, the market is branched across residential, commercial, and institutional.

In terms of geography, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The market study presents pivotal information about the market by evaluating critical factors such as valuable insights, facts, industry-related information, and historical data. A sound research methodology is employed for presenting a forecast during the mentioned period. Additionally, market segments, including type, product, applications, and regions pertaining to the sector are mentioned in the study in order to present a comprehensive read.

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 4.2% 2028 Value Projection USD 210.37 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 157.39 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 210 Segments covered By Type, By Application, By Product, By Region Growth Drivers Adoption of Energy Retrofit Systems To Achieve Sustainable Building Targets to Drive Market Growth Government Regulations and Frameworks To Implement Energy Improvement Projects To Propel Growth Pitfalls & Challenges Lack of Information and Insufficient Infrastructure to Hinder Market Growth

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Adoption of Energy Retrofit Systems to Achieve Sustainable Buildings to Bolster Growth

Factors such as lower consumption of land energy and extension of life of existing buildings and historical buildings will boost the energy retrofit systems market growth during the forecast period. Also, increased energy savings of around 10-40% and rising supportive government regulations and framework will increase the footprint of the market. Additionally, rising consumer awareness regarding energy efficient solutions will further push the boundaries of the market toward a new horizon.

However, lack of information and insufficient infrastructure will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Europe to Hold Largest Market Share due to Rising Initiatives Toward Reducing Emissions

Europe is expected to witness the largest energy retrofit systems market share during the forecast period owing to rising demand regarding energy performance in commercial buildings and increasing consumer awareness to name a few. Additionally, a rising number of supportive government initiatives toward increasing the infrastructure integrating retrofitted systems will boost the market growth.

North America will contribute a significant share due to rising investment opportunities and increasing recognizance of benefits from retrofitted buildings.

Competitive Landscape

Expanding Product Line and Mergers & Acquisitions to Help Market Flourish

The energy retrofit systems sector is highly fragmented due to a large number of players already present. The dominant players are rushing for capturing maximum revenue by launching novel products and new initiatives. For example, in June 2021, Ameresco, Inc. announced its partnership with Cannon Air Force Base (AFB) and the Defense Logistics Agency-Energy (DLA Energy). This partnership will include a USD 19 million Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) project featuring 1.9 megawatts (MW) of solar generation capacity, smart controls systems, and other conservation systems. Other players are increasing investment toward R&D activities to produce the next generation of products.

Industry Development

October 2021: Orion Energy Systems, Inc. announced a partnership with Synergy Investment, Inc. for LED lighting retrofit projects in New York school districts. The project will provide savings of more than 7.2 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) between all four projects.

