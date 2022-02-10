Remarks by Secretary Xavier Becerra at the Germanna Community College

The Secretary joined President Biden at the community college for a press conference focused on lowering health care costs for families.

As Prepared for Delivery

Good afternoon, everyone. It’s great to be here at Germanna Community college with President Biden, your Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, and all of you!

A little more than a year ago, President Biden stood not far from here at the U.S. Capitol and promised to make health care more secure and more affordable for all Americans.

I’m proud to tell you that, just days ago, we announced that a record-breaking 14.5 million Americans got themselves a health insurance plan that they could afford through the Affordable Care Act’s recent Open Enrollment period.

This includes 308,000 Virginians who now have health insurance and the peace of mind that comes from knowing you can take your child to the hospital without going bankrupt by the bill.

The President’s American Rescue Plan—which Congresswoman Spanberger helped get across the finish line—helped lower the average monthly premium on those insurance policies by 26% for those Virginians.

That’s more money staying in the pockets of hardworking Americans.

In fact, thanks to the President’s American Rescue Plan, four in five people who recently signed up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act could find a health plan where they paid $10 or less per month in premiums.

$10 a month for peace of mind.

The President also has us hard at work fighting to lower the cost of prescription drugs you need.

He’s heard the stories from Americans in every corner of our country. Americans like Alec Smith from Minnesota who couldn’t afford the medicine he needed. Alec, a 26-year-old father, died after trying to ration his insulin so he could make ends meet.

We pay too much for prescription drugs—on average more than $1,500 per person. And if you’re saying to yourself right now “hey, I don’t use any prescription medication so I don’t have any of those costs”, just think how much your uncle or neighbor must be paying so that, when taken together, it adds up to $1,500 a year for each and every one of us….We pay more than any comparable nation for our life-saving medications.

You know what that means.

Price-gouging means Americans face impossible choices: Refill your gas tank or your medical prescription? Get life-saving meds or keep a roof over your family’s head?

When Alec Smith’s mother testified before Congress, she said, “This should have never happened, and I am counting on you all to help make sure it does not happen to another family.”

That’s why last fall, we rolled out a comprehensive plan to lower prescription drug prices through real competition, negotiating for the best price, and sparking new, innovative treatments.

Our work isn’t finished. And it takes all of us. Because we know health care is not just about mending bones or dispensing pills. It’s about giving people peace of mind.

So thank you, Mr. President, for keeping your promise to make health care more affordable, and for giving Americans a chance to secure the peace of mind they deserve.

Of course, none of our progress would be possible without strong leadership in Congress. That’s why I’m proud to introduce our next speaker.

Abigail Spanberger came to Congress to protect Americans’ access to affordable health care. And for the past three years, she has advocated for bipartisan healthcare solutions that achieve real progress and respond to the unique challenges of rural communities.

Please join me in welcoming your Congresswoman, Abigail Spanberger!