Act Now Education becomes the newest NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Member
Primary role of the MVO Task Force is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses.
Act Now Education provides free educational resources and opportunities for Active Duty, Veterans, Military Spouses, and Children.
Act Now Education’s approach is through reliable resources that foster a community sharing information. From success story interviews to training courses and transitioning checklists, the organization offers a knowledge baseline to military service members and their families at any stage. Their support and added value to the community is a constant initiative and continually updated on their website.
“Wherever your passions take you! Get after it!” – said Jai Salters, Act Now Education Founder & CEO.
NVBDC’s Military and Veteran Organization Task Force’s motto “Together we can achieve more for America’s Heroes” is an endorsement that upholds its initiatives to support and advocate for military service members, veterans, and their families. The MVO Task Force partners with military and veteran organizations to promote, share, and highlight its members. As an essential part of NVBDC, the MVO Task Force enables our organization to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success.
“The military community is eager to learn more and hone their skills, but it can be challenging with their working conditions and deployments to attend courses. NVBDC is looking forward to promoting Act Now Education to our veteran community and MVO Task Force Members to provide access to their opportunities through remote learning,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director, NVBDC.
National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the leading third-party veteran business certification organization. A primary goal for NVBDC is to bring Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) together to establish business relationships. Through networking events, educational sessions, 1:1 matchmaking, mentoring programs, and on-site training, NVBDC promotes its value proposition to include certified SD/VOBs in diversity and inclusion procurement practices and policies in the $80 billion corporate marketplace. Together NVBDC and MVO Task Force Members enhance access and opportunities for our veteran community.
NVBDC’s Mission:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
