Fellowes Brands Named on Forbes 2022 List of America’s Best Employers for a Second Consecutive Year
We are so proud of the care and dedication our team members display daily to bring wellness, productivity, and inspiration to worklife.”ITASCA, ILLINOIS, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a second consecutive year, Fellowes Brands has been recognized amongst the country’s top 40 midsized employers. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on February 10, 2022, and can be viewed on the Forbes website.
— Stacy Cano, Head of Global Human Resources for Fellowes Brands
“To be named on the Forbes 2022 America’s Best Midsized Employers list for a second year is an exceptional honor. We are humbled Forbes and Statista has recognized us,” said Stacy Cano, Head of Global Human Resources for Fellowes Brands. “We’ve seen new challenges emerge with how work needs to be done and are so proud of the care and dedication our team members display daily to bring wellness, productivity, and inspiration to worklife.”
Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.
About Fellowes Brands
Celebrating its 105th year under the private ownership and executive leadership of the Fellowes family, Fellowes Brands is a global leader of broad-based business solutions that help professionals be their best and feel their best. Headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, USA, Fellowes Brands operates from 24 locations across the globe. For more information, please visit fellowesbrands.com.
Malinda Weaver
Fellowes
+1 630-493-8559
mweaver@fellowes.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn