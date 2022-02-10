Chase Pittman of Georgia Discusses The Greatest Challenges for Corporate Controllers
Chase Pittman discusses the greatest challenges for corporate controllersATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES , February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two years in, the 2020s have already been a decade of challenges in every professional field. This is no different for corporate controllers like VP Chase Pittman.
Corporate controllers are tasked with the review of the daily accounting of a company across all departments and with completing a variety of functions. The job also features a proactive component focused on key company-wide decisions related to finance. It's a dynamic blend of accuracy, precision, and informed decision-making, and while some elements stay the same, a lot is changing. For controllers like Chase PIttamn whose careers have evolved over the past two decades, the changes have required pivots but bring with them new opportunities and new challenges.
Chase Pittman examines new challenges COVID-19 pandemic side effects
The COVID-19 pandemic shifted all industries and jobs and brought new challenges to the corporate controller role. These included managing a fully remote workforce in most instances. When workers did stay at the office, many more were operating remotely than usual. Due to the sensitivity of the controller role and financial documents, enhanced security procedures needed to be established and extended to a larger percentage of the workforce.
With many companies continuing with remote work culture, the initial challenges continue and corporate controllers were tasked with combining the physical access required for auditing and inventory with digital reviews.
More IT connections required
Chase Pittman's career started in 2002, and he moved to his first assistant controller role in 2005. During this timeframe, connections between the IT department and the controller space have grown. Remote work security challenges are only one aspect of the overall shifts in this area. Additional challenges include developing a robust knowledge-sharing component, learning the new technical skills required for efficient leadership and developing staff opportunities for continuing education and training on new systems.
Financial accounting has always adopted new technologies for faster, more accurate processing of key information. As the controller role requires more proactive thinking, forecasting, and participation in decision-making processes, IT demands have grown exponentially. The complex systems required for processing myriad reports, predictive modeling, and beyond require deeper communication between these two departments and more effective methods of managing necessary tasks and improvements.
Through Chase Pittman's career, the number of project managers employed by major firms has increased exponentially. Whether using a project management team or relying on cross-functional managers, this critical role/team makes it possible to increase communication, prioritize projects and identify areas where greater implementation of existing and developing technologies benefits the finance department. Management of these initiatives often becomes an added responsibility of the corporate controller.
Increased communication skills are a necessity
The advisor aspect of the corporate controller role is consistently expanding, making effective communication skills essential to any job. This is not always a strong point for workers in finance, but the ability to communicate effectively with co-workers with varying levels of financial acumen is key for career growth.
From breaking down financials to leaders in various departments to presenting major findings from your accurate financial reporting, developing impeccable written and verbal communication skills is essential.
