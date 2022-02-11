Announcing the Launch of ‘Barqer,’ an Innovative Tech Platform for Pet Parents and Animal Lovers

The Barqer platform functions like a companion to pet owners for their everyday large or small pet-parenting needs and crises.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tech startup Barqer Inc . is pleased to announce that its highly anticipated new platform was launched in the U.S. and India on February 2, 2022. Designed to connect pet parents, vets, experts, and animal lovers from all over the world, Barqer aims to grow as the go-to knowledge hub for first-time pet owners who are excited but overwhelmed by the new responsibility, and busy pet parents who need fast, reliable and relevant information.Whether preparing to welcome a pet or starting to feel overwhelmed with the day-to-day challenges of being a pet parent, curious to keep track of a pet’s growth milestones, or rushing to nurse a pet in a sudden emergency, Barqer is the go-to platform, where users can find immediate responses for pets-centric concerns. Besides such curated learnings, pet owners can find information specific to a species or breed, written by experts and vetted by veterinarians. Barqer intends to provide authoritative comforting knowledge, all the while preventing unnecessary trips to the vet.Barqer creator Vinod Sharma says that the idea for this platform came from his own frustrating experiences as a dog parent. He and his team have been developing Barqer since July 2021.“We are presenting Barqer as a fresh change in the pet care and networking space,” says Sharma. “We are going to be a pragmatic platform that lets pet lovers access curated learnings and wisdom for their day-to-day pet-parenting challenges, quickly, while extending a social identity for their beloved pets”Barqer users can connect with and find fellow pet pals in real-time, from the community that the brand is going to nurture. On the platform, pet parents and pet lovers can organize or join various kinds of pet activities, and find out about the best vets, groomers, trainers, and pet pros in their neighborhood. And through applying specific filters, they can see, read and engage with content relevant to the breed/type of pet they have. Since the platform is designed to be intuitive, everyone in the family, including children, can easily participate with it and the community.Sharma explains that the platform is a real time-saver and could potentially save a buck or two:“The internet is flooded with a whole range of information, most of which is quite generic and a repeat of other sources. First-time pet parents, on an average, end up spending two to six hours on studying and gathering information that is relevant for the issue they have. On top of that, they also end up spending $50 to $400 on vet visits that could easily be avoided, only if they had reliable and trustworthy information. Barqer reduces this strenuous process and provides one with relevant information and help that one needs, from reliable experts and collective experiences and learnings of genuine pet parents on a single platform that can be accessed anywhere, anytime.”For more information about this remarkable new platform, visit the website at www.barqer.com or download Barqer app from App Store or Play Store.About the CompanyFounded by Vinod Kalyan Sharma in 2022, Barqer is a digital platform where pet-parents can access quick and reliable information on their various queries about their pets, and curate their parenthood experiences. Besides this, they can network with fellow pet lovers and join a range of pets’ social events in their neighborhoods.