AxleHire Convenes Panel of Experts Leading Zero Emissions Last Mile Delivery in U.S. Urban Areas
On Thursday, February 17, 2022, 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm PT, the last mile experts will participate as panelists in a Sustainable Fireside Chat (LinkedIn Live Event)
AxleHire is actively partnering with cities that are working on creating a more sustainable supply chain with an emphasis on urban, last-mile delivery.”EMERYVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today expedited, urban last-mile delivery provider AxleHire announces that it has convened a group of private sector, government, and academia experts who have proven through urban pilot programs that low or zero-emissions last mile delivery is possible in U.S. cities today. Last mile experts include:
— Adam Bryant, CEO, AxleHire
-Adam Bryant, CEO, AxleHire
-Robert E. Tiderington, Head of Business Development & Partnership, BrightDrop
-Mike Noe, Pilots Manager, LA Cleantech Incubator (LACI)
-Charles Jolly, CEO, URB-E
-Dmitry Shevelenko, Co-Founder and President, Tortoise
Consumers are increasingly favoring sustainable delivery practices. According to Deloitte’s 2021 Holiday Survey, 63% of consumers prefer shopping at retailers that adopt sustainable practices. Alternately, the EPA recently reported that the transportation sector is the single most significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. In light of growing consumer sentiment, shippers, carriers and cities are accelerating their attempts to minimize their environmental impact, and build a greener supply chain.
“AxleHire is actively partnering with cities that are working on creating a more sustainable supply chain with an emphasis on urban, last-mile delivery,” said Adam Bryant, AxleHire CEO. “It turns out that technology and innovative approaches that create efficiencies in last mile deliveries save not only time and money, but are also more sustainable.”
AxleHire recently announced the launch of a zero-emission delivery service on the west coast in partnership with URB-E, following a successful expansion in New York City. The companies’ plan includes delivery routes to city-allocated, zero-emissions zones in Downtown Los Angeles and The City of Glendale.
AxleHire’s sustainability work has spanned the launching and deployment of the first zero-emission zone in the U.S. in Santa Monica in coordination with the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI), a pilot program with Tortoise and their 100% electric, 4-mph remote-piloted carts in Los Angeles and the University of Washington Urban Freight Lab’s Seattle Micro hub project which proved that a single neighborhood delivery hub could lower emissions by 30%.
On Thursday, February 17, 2022, 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm Pacific Time, the last mile experts will participate as panelists in a Sustainable Fireside Chat (LinkedIn Live Event). The panel moderator is Anne Goodchild, founding director, Supply Chain Transportation & Logistics Center (and professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Washington).
About AxleHire
AxleHire combines innovative technology and superior logistics to deliver cost-effective, reliable same- and next-day delivery services to industry leaders such as HelloFresh, Deliverr, Freshly, Milkbar, and others. AxleHire was purpose-built to support companies whose businesses rely on trusted and consistent delivery services to get their customers what they need when they need it. AxleHire has multiple locations in cities across the U.S, enabling high-volume shippers to cater to the needs and growing expectations of their customers.
Stephanie Levinson
AxleHire
levinson.steph@gmail.com