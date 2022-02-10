CAMERALYZE, MURMUR, AND NI-CAT JOIN SENTE'S PORTFOLIO
Artificial intelligence startups gain access to Sente's global network of investors and corporate partners
In addition to being international startups, what these three startups (Murmur, Ni-Cat, and Cameralyze) have in common is that they are each the 'N+1' generation of their domains. ”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sente Foundry LLC ("Sente") announces the addition of Murmur, Ni-Cat, and Cameralyze to the Sente portfolio of startups. All three startups leverage artificial intelligence to solve industry problems.
— Gerod Carfantan, COO Sente Foundry
The startups were showcased in the 2021 edition of the TRAI Next program to uncover the next generation of Artificial Intelligence startups with international potential.
Cameralyze, based in Istanbul, Turkey, offers a low-code platform to build automated workflows using computer vision. Customers can connect their existing video cameras, recordings, or images to generate real-time alerts, predictions, and reports.
Murmur uses real-time location data combined with their car-top digital billboards to display highly targeted advertisements and retarget customers dynamically in the physical world. Murmur is located in Chicago.
Ni-Cat, based in Izmir, Turkey, is a battery materials company that uses AI-assisted research and development to build the next generation of highly-optimized cathodes.
"In addition to being international startups, what these three startups have in common is that they are each the 'N+1' generation of their domains," said Gerod Carfantan, Sente's COO. "Battery development now includes AI assisting human material scientists using Ni-Cat. Cameralyze is making computer vision applications easier and faster to deploy. Personalized AdTech is now fused between the physical and digital world with Murmur."
The companies will have access to Sente's broad network of corporate partners and investors in mobility, logistics, and the industrial circular economy as part of the Sente portfolio. They will collaborate with peer technology startups and receive support as they become market leaders and scale nationally and internationally.
Sente continues to search the globe for groundbreaking startups in the industrial circular economy, logistics, and foodtech spaces with programs running rolling admission processes. For more information about Sente's programs, please visit their website.
###
About Sente Foundry, LLC
Sente Foundry, LLC ("Sente") is a Chicago-based early-stage startup investment program that works with corporations, family offices, and institutional investors to connect startups with innovative and scalable opportunities using its unique "CVC-as-a-Service" platform. Sente searches the world for the most high-potential startups and helps them scale through partnerships with its partners. With Sente, startups can scale faster and do so internationally; investors get line-of-sight and a new way to invest in the world's most promising startups; and corporations accelerate innovation like never before. Since its founding in 2013, Sente has supported early-stage companies that operate in over 40 countries, received over $35M in funding, and have generated revenues exceeding $80M. Find Sente online at Sente.link, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Jen Peterson
JPeterson Marketing
jen@jpetersonmarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn