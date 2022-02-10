Submit Release
News Search

There were 335 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,419 in the last 365 days.

HHS Announces Winners of National Challenge to Increase Pediatric Vaccinations and Well-Child Visits

Responding to COVID-19-related Declines in Routine Childhood Vaccinations and Care, Challenge Generated 52,000 Pediatric Well-Child Visits and 23,000 Immunizations

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), announced 20 winners of the Promoting Pediatric Primary Prevention (P4) Challenge, a nationwide competition to increase pediatric vaccination rates and well-child visits.  

Final winners represent the diversity of the country and include mobile vaccination projects, Head Start partnerships, primary care texting strategies, and targeted support for children supported by resource families.  Challenge projects generated more than 52,000 pediatric well-child visits and nearly 23,000 immunizations.

“Among the many impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a decline in routine pediatric immunizations and well-child visits, which threatens to undermine the significant progress we’ve made in children’s health,” said HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson. “Our HRSA Challenge initiative focused on generating creative approaches and meaningful results in helping to get children vaccinated, see their provider, and stay healthy.”

Fifty teams received an initial award of $10,000 and six months to develop their proposed concept.  Today, HHS is announcing the 20 teams that received a final $25,000 prize.  Winners include health centers, pediatric clinics, children’s hospitals, and community organizations.  Applications were reviewed by a panel of expert judges and were evaluated based on their approach to increasing well-child visits, increasing vaccinations, and reducing disparities among populations.

The P4 Challenge winners are:

Organization or Team Name State Submission Title
AllianceChicago IL CHEC-UP: Child Health Engagement and Coaching Using Patient-Centered Innovation
Bronx Health Collective NY Bronx Health Collective Infant Health Care Maintenance Visit Project
Carle Health IL Carle Mobile Health Services – Increasing Access to School Age Children for Physicals/Immunizations
The CHILDS Project VA CHILDS: Children’s Health Immunization Locally Delivered Successfully
Denver Health CO Partnering Medicine and Dentistry to Increase Vaccination and Well-Child Check (WCC) Rates in Children Ages 9-17
Erie Family Health Centers IL The P4 Well-Child Project
Fortify Children's Health VA Increasing Well Visit Rates Among Teens Living in Poverty
Jefferson County Department of Health AL JCDH Promoting Pediatric Primary Prevention (P4) Challenge
Johns Hopkins Pediatric Primary Care Clinics MD Improving Well-Child Visits and Immunizations and Social Determinants of Health in Pediatric Patients Impacted by COVID-19
Meharry Pediatrics TN Clinical Connections
Mid-America Regional Council and Swope Health Services MO KidsCARE: A Collaboration Between MARC Head Start and Swope Health Services
Nationwide Children's Hospital Team WINS (Well Care and Immunization Novel Solutions) OH Well-Care and Immunization Novel Solutions / Improving Immunizations and Well-Care Through School Health Roving Vaccine Clinics and a Primary Care Texting Initiative
Neighborhood Health VA Bringing Children Back to the Office: The Use of Technology and Child-Care Programs to Promote Healthy Children
Northeast Valley Health Corporation CA NEVHC Well-Child and Vaccination Program
OSF Healthcare System IL The Design, Development, and Deployment of a Mobile-Based Child Vaccination Program for Underserved Communities in Illinois Using Novel Digital Analytics, Artificial Intelligence Constructs, and Mobile-Based Engagement Systems
Peninsula Community Health Services WA ZIPping Up Well-Child Care: A Mobile Solution to Equitable Access Peninsula Community Health Services
PRIDE Community Services, Inc. WV WOW (Well-Child on Wheels)
Team Pediatrics at Vista Community Clinic CA Bundle Up Your Shots - Early Intervention and Collaboration
UT Health San Antonio Wellness 360 Pediatrics TX Promoting Child Health to Children Receiving Foster Care Services
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists (ULPS) TN ULPS Frayser Community Clinics

To learn more about the P4 Challenge, visit: https://mchb.hrsa.gov/funding/challenge-competitions/p4challenge

You just read:

HHS Announces Winners of National Challenge to Increase Pediatric Vaccinations and Well-Child Visits

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.