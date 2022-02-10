HHS Announces Winners of National Challenge to Increase Pediatric Vaccinations and Well-Child Visits

Responding to COVID-19-related Declines in Routine Childhood Vaccinations and Care, Challenge Generated 52,000 Pediatric Well-Child Visits and 23,000 Immunizations

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), announced 20 winners of the Promoting Pediatric Primary Prevention (P4) Challenge, a nationwide competition to increase pediatric vaccination rates and well-child visits.

Final winners represent the diversity of the country and include mobile vaccination projects, Head Start partnerships, primary care texting strategies, and targeted support for children supported by resource families. Challenge projects generated more than 52,000 pediatric well-child visits and nearly 23,000 immunizations.

“Among the many impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a decline in routine pediatric immunizations and well-child visits, which threatens to undermine the significant progress we’ve made in children’s health,” said HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson. “Our HRSA Challenge initiative focused on generating creative approaches and meaningful results in helping to get children vaccinated, see their provider, and stay healthy.”

Fifty teams received an initial award of $10,000 and six months to develop their proposed concept. Today, HHS is announcing the 20 teams that received a final $25,000 prize. Winners include health centers, pediatric clinics, children’s hospitals, and community organizations. Applications were reviewed by a panel of expert judges and were evaluated based on their approach to increasing well-child visits, increasing vaccinations, and reducing disparities among populations.

The P4 Challenge winners are:

Organization or Team Name State Submission Title AllianceChicago IL CHEC-UP: Child Health Engagement and Coaching Using Patient-Centered Innovation Bronx Health Collective NY Bronx Health Collective Infant Health Care Maintenance Visit Project Carle Health IL Carle Mobile Health Services – Increasing Access to School Age Children for Physicals/Immunizations The CHILDS Project VA CHILDS: Children’s Health Immunization Locally Delivered Successfully Denver Health CO Partnering Medicine and Dentistry to Increase Vaccination and Well-Child Check (WCC) Rates in Children Ages 9-17 Erie Family Health Centers IL The P4 Well-Child Project Fortify Children's Health VA Increasing Well Visit Rates Among Teens Living in Poverty Jefferson County Department of Health AL JCDH Promoting Pediatric Primary Prevention (P4) Challenge Johns Hopkins Pediatric Primary Care Clinics MD Improving Well-Child Visits and Immunizations and Social Determinants of Health in Pediatric Patients Impacted by COVID-19 Meharry Pediatrics TN Clinical Connections Mid-America Regional Council and Swope Health Services MO KidsCARE: A Collaboration Between MARC Head Start and Swope Health Services Nationwide Children's Hospital Team WINS (Well Care and Immunization Novel Solutions) OH Well-Care and Immunization Novel Solutions / Improving Immunizations and Well-Care Through School Health Roving Vaccine Clinics and a Primary Care Texting Initiative Neighborhood Health VA Bringing Children Back to the Office: The Use of Technology and Child-Care Programs to Promote Healthy Children Northeast Valley Health Corporation CA NEVHC Well-Child and Vaccination Program OSF Healthcare System IL The Design, Development, and Deployment of a Mobile-Based Child Vaccination Program for Underserved Communities in Illinois Using Novel Digital Analytics, Artificial Intelligence Constructs, and Mobile-Based Engagement Systems Peninsula Community Health Services WA ZIPping Up Well-Child Care: A Mobile Solution to Equitable Access Peninsula Community Health Services PRIDE Community Services, Inc. WV WOW (Well-Child on Wheels) Team Pediatrics at Vista Community Clinic CA Bundle Up Your Shots - Early Intervention and Collaboration UT Health San Antonio Wellness 360 Pediatrics TX Promoting Child Health to Children Receiving Foster Care Services UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists (ULPS) TN ULPS Frayser Community Clinics

To learn more about the P4 Challenge, visit: https://mchb.hrsa.gov/funding/challenge-competitions/p4challenge