Cyberdyne Tech Exchange (CTX) becomes MetaVerse Green Exchange (MVGX) in Global rebrand

Metaverse Green Exchange's new logo

The rebrand is part of a strategy to better align with the company’s product and service offerings as well as its commitment towards sustainability

The Metaverse is not just a buzzword in the world of tech. It represents a burgeoning era for green financing which can now be conducted and innovated through the power of digital transformation.” — Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of MetaVerse Green Exchange, Dr. Bo Bai