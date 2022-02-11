Cyberdyne Tech Exchange (CTX) becomes MetaVerse Green Exchange (MVGX) in Global rebrand
The rebrand is part of a strategy to better align with the company’s product and service offerings as well as its commitment towards sustainability
The Metaverse is not just a buzzword in the world of tech. It represents a burgeoning era for green financing which can now be conducted and innovated through the power of digital transformation.”SINGAPORE , February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberdyne Tech Exchange (CTX), the leading green digital asset marketplace, has today announced that the company will begin operating under the new brand MetaVerse Green Exchange (MVGX), to better align with the company’s product and service offerings as well as its commitment towards sustainability while embracing the new era of tech innovation and trading.
— Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of MetaVerse Green Exchange, Dr. Bo Bai
MVGX seeks to be the bridge between:
- The crypto and digital asset space, and traditional financial services;
- Carbon trading markets of different jurisdictions with its patent-pending product and system; and
- New sources of capital from the crypto world and green infrastructure projects.
MVGX has already demonstrated the use of its proprietary Non-Fungible Digital Twin (NFDT™) technology through its Carbon Neutrality Token (CNT™). By combining the immutability of blockchain technology behind the NFT and that of its Digital Twin, MVGX ensures the highest integrity of carbon credit tokens on its exchange while preventing double-counting. This provides fully auditable and traceable virtual records of ownership and “live” data of carbon projects in the digital world.
To provide its participants with a safe regulatory framework, MVGX has obtained a unique portfolio of licenses from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). This includes:
1) Holding a Recognized Market Operator (RMO) license;
2) Holding Capital Markets Services License (CMSL) for dealing in capital markets products and providing custodial services; and
3) Currently under exemption from holding a license under the Payment Service Act.
Powered by Nasdaq and its own proprietary ledger platform, MVGX provides a transparent and powerful digital asset ecosystem in which assets are traded and carbon disclosures are achieved by both issuers and investors.
Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of MetaVerse Green Exchange, Dr. Bo Bai commented: “The Metaverse is not just a buzzword in the world of tech. It represents a burgeoning era for green financing which can now be conducted and innovated through the power of digital transformation. As a company, we are committed to maintaining our innovative cutting-edge. We are also ensuring our operations use the totality of technologies, regulation and financial service industry innovations to create better outcomes for our clients.
With our NFDT™ technology, we will create digital twins of real-world assets and establish MVGX as the green exchange for the metaverse era.”
About MetaVerse Green Exchange (MVGX)
MetaVerse Green Exchange (MVGX) is a leading green digital asset marketplace and the first exchange to mandate carbon disclosure for both issuers and investors through its carbon neutrality blockchain platform.
Led by Executive Chairman Dr Bo Bai, supported by a strong management team, and backed by the Asia Green Fund, MVGX’s purpose is to measure, scale and enable carbon neutrality. Its proprietary Carbon Neutrality Token (CNT) allows domestic or cross-border access to quality, authenticated carbon credits – safe in the knowledge that the underlying schemes are directly contributing to localized carbon offsetting and are not sold on multiple occasions thanks to unique identifiers within MVGX’s distributed ledger. This tradable token is critical to achieving the Paris Climate Agreement. Not only is the token making an impact today, but it is also supporting the ultimate goal of net-zero by 2050 by revolutionizing the Voluntary Emission Reductions (VERs) market in a substantive and credible manner.
The company boasts a full-service infrastructure for a future tokenized economy, leveraging distributed ledger technologies to unlock the value of illiquid assets. Its sustainable real-world asset-backed tokens will enable fractionated ownership of real estate, artworks and infrastructure assets in a secure, verifiable, and monitored way. With cryptocurrencies gaining momentum, MVGX’s BTC and ETH trading solution enables holders to fully offset the carbon impact of their portfolios without losing overall value as MVGX can quantify the carbon emissions history of the traded assets.
MVGX’s comprehensive approach to assessing the carbon footprint of assets creates certainty for all exchange participants. They can be confident of the independence of the rating and the integrity of the asset, accelerating the shift towards net zero.
MVGX is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, meaning investors can be assured of the systems and stability of the exchange. It uses NASDAQ’s advanced trading and surveillance technology, ensuring that its asset-backed token solutions hosted on the MVGX exchange benefit from the open architecture you would expect from other leading investment exchanges – bringing transparency to price discovery and fairness for all parties.
MVGX - the exchange that makes a greener future possible in the MetaVerse era.
https://www.mvgx.com
