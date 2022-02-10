girls LOVE travel offers advice for returning to the open road and skies
Girls LOVE travel provides tips for planning getaways as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change with new vaccine updates and other treatment advances, travel is becoming a priority for many again. However, variants always pose an updated risk. While there are more ways to mitigate risk while traveling now, girls LOVE travel cautions there is still a need to plan ahead to protect an investment in travel expenses.
Girls LOVE travel discusses travel insurance
Travel insurance is one of the most important investments a trip planner can make right now. Think about cruises, overseas flights, pre-booked tickets for expensive entertainment and other reservations that add up and are not reimbursable. Travel insurance can help recover these investments if illness or another emergency — personal or local — interrupts a trip, girls LOVE travel explains.
For the COVID-19 era, it is important to verify a policy provides COVID coverage or purchase a coverage add-on that does. This includes double-checking a policy is still valid at the time of the trip. It is always possible for national limitations on travel to impact what an insurer can and can not cover if a trip extends into a time period where a travel ban exists.
COVID-eligible policies should cover the costs of prepaid, non-refundable items if a trip is canceled due to contracting COVID prior to leaving or being placed under quarantine. Many policies also cover the illness of a close family member when the policy-holder is a caregiver, girls LOVE travel expresses.
Policies can meet the costs of unexpected quarantine on a trip after a positive COVID test but do not cover the expenses of a planned quarantine mandated for all persons traveling into a location.
Health insurance portability
Some travel insurance policies also include the option for medical care while outside a traditional coverage area girls LOVE travel reports. Most health insurance imposes limitations on coverage to a base area, such as the policy holder's home country. More restrictive policies even limit coverage to a particular state or region with the exception of emergency room care. Travel insurance steps in to meet needs when a traditional policy does not.
Local guidance
Another important factor while planning for COVID-19 travel is preparing for changes after the trip starts. This includes the implementation of previously rolled back restrictions on dining, gatherings, etc.; the reinstatement of travel bans by a set date and changes in vaccination policy. Monitor any and all government websites focused on COVID-19 mitigation and policies during a visit. Stay prepared by packing a solid supply of masks that meet the masking guidelines of a given destination and proof of any and all vaccinations. Always keep easy access to an emergency fund capable of financing a trip home at the last minute — reimbursement can be pursued at a later date.
Haley Woods
girls LOVE travel
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other