Submit Release
News Search

There were 534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,801 in the last 365 days.

girls LOVE travel offers advice for returning to the open road and skies

travel, photography, education

girls love travel

Girls LOVE travel provides tips for planning getaways as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.

JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change with new vaccine updates and other treatment advances, travel is becoming a priority for many again. However, variants always pose an updated risk. While there are more ways to mitigate risk while traveling now, girls LOVE travel cautions there is still a need to plan ahead to protect an investment in travel expenses.

Girls LOVE travel discusses travel insurance

Travel insurance is one of the most important investments a trip planner can make right now. Think about cruises, overseas flights, pre-booked tickets for expensive entertainment and other reservations that add up and are not reimbursable. Travel insurance can help recover these investments if illness or another emergency — personal or local — interrupts a trip, girls LOVE travel explains.

For the COVID-19 era, it is important to verify a policy provides COVID coverage or purchase a coverage add-on that does. This includes double-checking a policy is still valid at the time of the trip. It is always possible for national limitations on travel to impact what an insurer can and can not cover if a trip extends into a time period where a travel ban exists.

COVID-eligible policies should cover the costs of prepaid, non-refundable items if a trip is canceled due to contracting COVID prior to leaving or being placed under quarantine. Many policies also cover the illness of a close family member when the policy-holder is a caregiver, girls LOVE travel expresses.
Policies can meet the costs of unexpected quarantine on a trip after a positive COVID test but do not cover the expenses of a planned quarantine mandated for all persons traveling into a location.

Health insurance portability

Some travel insurance policies also include the option for medical care while outside a traditional coverage area girls LOVE travel reports. Most health insurance imposes limitations on coverage to a base area, such as the policy holder's home country. More restrictive policies even limit coverage to a particular state or region with the exception of emergency room care. Travel insurance steps in to meet needs when a traditional policy does not.

Local guidance

Another important factor while planning for COVID-19 travel is preparing for changes after the trip starts. This includes the implementation of previously rolled back restrictions on dining, gatherings, etc.; the reinstatement of travel bans by a set date and changes in vaccination policy. Monitor any and all government websites focused on COVID-19 mitigation and policies during a visit. Stay prepared by packing a solid supply of masks that meet the masking guidelines of a given destination and proof of any and all vaccinations. Always keep easy access to an emergency fund capable of financing a trip home at the last minute — reimbursement can be pursued at a later date.

Haley Woods
girls LOVE travel
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

girls LOVE travel offers advice for returning to the open road and skies

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.