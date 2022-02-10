MyJobQuote Shares 3 Romantic Renovation Tips for Valentine’s Day

ST ASAPH, WALES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valentine’s Day is the most romantic day of the year. Those who celebrate this holiday typically opt for generic gifts, including flowers and heart-shaped chocolates. However, a far more practical and meaningful present would be the gift of a refreshed home. This doesn’t have to be an expensive extension or a brand new kitchen, it can just be a few slight updates that will make the home an attractive and loveable space.

Here, MyJobQuote’s interior design expert, Kane Hughes shares his top 5 romantic renovation tips for DIY enthusiasts who are looking to impress their significant other.

1. Update the Lighting

Lighting is one of the most important features in a home, as it helps to create the right mood. This is especially important for Valentine’s Day, as the right lighting will help to create the perfect romantic setting.

Some of the most romantic lighting options include chandeliers, which add a hint of elegance and luxury to a living room or dining space. In the bedroom, hanging LED lanterns are an excellent addition, especially when they are paired with dimmer switches which help to create the perfect ambience. As an added bonus, LED lighting can also add up to 1% to 3% value to your home, as they are long-lasting, energy-efficient and eco-friendly.

Installing light fittings can be a tricky job, especially for anyone who hasn’t done it before. Therefore, hiring a qualified electrician may be a better option, and will cost around £50 to £250, depending on the type and number of lights that need installing.

2. Create a Gallery Wall

Gallery walls are one of the most popular home decor features, evident from the 1.8 million Instagram posts with the hashtag #gallerywall. As well as being an excellent focal feature within a home, they are also a great romantic gesture. Opting for a mixture of couple shots, family photographs and artwork is a great way to create a personalised art wall for your significant other.

Before hanging any pictures on a wall, you need to decide how many pictures you are going to hang. It’s also important to check the wall to ensure it's sturdy enough to support multiple frames.

When selecting frames, you should try to choose different shapes and sizes. A great combination may include an extra-large frame, two large images, two medium pieces and three smaller photographs. This will help you create a unique gallery wall that will instantly impress your partner.

3. Spruce up the Master Bedroom

When celebrating Valentine’s Day from the comfort of your own home, it’s important that the master bedroom is looking its best. This could include updating the paint colour to something more romantic, but not predictable, such as romantic rose. You could also take inspiration from very Peri - Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2022, and opt for playful lilac and purple shades.

For an immaculate job, you may want to hire a professional painter and decorator to transform your bedroom. The cost of painting a bedroom typically ranges from £400 to £500, depending on the size of the room and the condition of the walls.

To complement the new walls, you could consider updating the little details, such as the curtains, bedding, blankets and cushions. When choosing these accessories, you should try to opt for muted colours such as grey or beige to avoid overpowering the purple and pink shades.

- Ends



MyJobQuote is a trades matching site that helps individuals find a reputable tradesperson in their area.

MyJobQuote has a range of in-house experts who have featured in over 700 publications, including The Times, BBC News, House Beautiful and more.

For more information or comment requests, please email the PR team at Hannah@myjobquote.co.uk

-