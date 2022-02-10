FOUR SEASONS SAFARI LODGE LAUNCHES NEW SERENGETI ROMANCE PACKAGE

Couple in the infinity pool at Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti

From a champagne bush breakfast to a guided walking safari and organic rejuvenation at the Spa, reconnect to each other and nature.

ARUSHA, SERENGETI, TANZANIA, February 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Four Seasons Safari Lodge is launching Serengeti Romance – a tailored safari discovery that is designed to be shared. In this new couple’s package, a number of signature Four Seasons safari experiences combine to provide every opportunity for adventure and romance.Centrally located the natural beauty of the Serengeti National Park, Four Seasons Safari Lodge provides couples convenient access to the region’s year-round wildlife sightings, with each African-inspired accommodation delivering expansive views across the savannah plains from a secluded balcony or terrace, alongside a private pool for all Suites and free-standing Villas.The new Serengeti Romance package offers opportunity for couples to absorb the destination through a number of curated safari experiences. On a morning of their choosing, after daybreak across the savannah, couples will be transported a short distance into the wilderness to enjoy a private dining set up for a champagne bush breakfast. For close-up discoveries, couples will embark on a guided walking safari with the Lodge’s Resident Naturalist and accompanying Maasai and Park Ranger, to search for overnight animal tracks and indigenous trees and plants. Further inclusions comprise a half day game drive with an expert Four Seasons driver guide, a signature 60-minute couple’s massage at the Serengeti Kani Spa, round trip transfer from Seronera Airstrip and sundowners and canapés to enjoy in a couple’s chosen location, either at the Lodge or out on a game drive.Resort Manager Marisa Fernandes says: “Visiting the Serengeti is about experiencing nature in its most beautiful form and there’s no better way to do this than by sharing it with the one you love. In Serengeti Romance, we have included activities that allow the best connection to nature – a spa treatment enjoyed with the doors wide open to the savannah for you to hear the gentle birdsong, a step by step exploration of the savannah that provides the sustenance to so many of the animals living here, and enjoying a toast to each other as you watch the sun set in the vast African sky. Whether it’s a honeymoon, an anniversary or simply a celebration of being able to travel again, this package provides rejuvenation to both the heart and soul.”Applicable to stays of three nights and more, Serengeti Romance is available for stays throughout 2022. As always at Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti, three meals per day and beverages, including house wines, local beer and well spirits are included.

Discover the Magic of the Serengeti with Four Seasons Safari Lodge