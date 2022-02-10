Signal Generator Market Share, Industry Growth Rate, Size 2021, Forecast Report by 2026

Signal Generator Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Signal Generator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global signal generator market reached a value of US$ 1.15 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global signal generator market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. A signal generator is a piece of electronic test equipment that generates repeating or non-repeating waveforms of different shapes and amplitudes. These signals, including sine waves, square waves, binary patterns or digital pulses, can usually be adjusted based on their impedance, frequency, modulation and output voltage. These generators are widely used to perform numerous measurements for applications that require electromagnetic wave signals as stimuli. They are employed in the electronics, defense, aerospace and telecommunication sectors for designing, manufacturing, servicing, measuring frequencies, stress/margin testing and troubleshooting electronic devices.



We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.



Global Signal Generator Market Trends:



The global market is primarily driven by the growing requirement for advanced testing and measuring equipment from the consumer electronics sector. There has been a significant increase in the demand for smartphones and laptops, which has impelled the demand for efficient signal generators for prototyping and debugging circuits. The shifting preference of consumers from GPRS and WCDMA to advanced technologies, such as LTE, LTE-A, and WiMAX, has also created a demand for error-free testing equipment with high precision. Additionally, product innovations and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. This, in turn, has led to the development of several product variants with higher efficiency rates. These variants, including microwave and radio wave generators, are extensively utilized for the testing of technologically advanced electronics in the medical, aerospace and defense sectors. The advent of portable signal generators and the growing adoption of these devices in the education sector are some of the other factors contributing to the market growth.



Global Signal Generator Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:



Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Keysight Technologies Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz Gmbh & Co Kg

National Instruments Corporation

Anritsu Corporation

Tektronix Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

B&K Precision Corporation

Fluke Corporation

Stanford Research Systems

Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Market Breakup by Product:

RF Signal Generator

Microwave Signal Generator

Arbitrary Waveform Generator

Vector Signal Generator

Market Breakup by Technology:

Global System for Mobile Phones (GSM)

Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA)

Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA)

Long Term Evolution (LTE)

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Designing

Testing

Manufacturing

Troubleshooting

Repairing

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Communications Industry

Aerospace and defense Industry

Mechanical Industry

Electronics Industry

Healthcare

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

