Signal Generator Market Share, Industry Growth Rate, Size 2021, Forecast Report by 2026
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Signal Generator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global signal generator market reached a value of US$ 1.15 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global signal generator market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. A signal generator is a piece of electronic test equipment that generates repeating or non-repeating waveforms of different shapes and amplitudes. These signals, including sine waves, square waves, binary patterns or digital pulses, can usually be adjusted based on their impedance, frequency, modulation and output voltage. These generators are widely used to perform numerous measurements for applications that require electromagnetic wave signals as stimuli. They are employed in the electronics, defense, aerospace and telecommunication sectors for designing, manufacturing, servicing, measuring frequencies, stress/margin testing and troubleshooting electronic devices.
Global Signal Generator Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the growing requirement for advanced testing and measuring equipment from the consumer electronics sector. There has been a significant increase in the demand for smartphones and laptops, which has impelled the demand for efficient signal generators for prototyping and debugging circuits. The shifting preference of consumers from GPRS and WCDMA to advanced technologies, such as LTE, LTE-A, and WiMAX, has also created a demand for error-free testing equipment with high precision. Additionally, product innovations and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. This, in turn, has led to the development of several product variants with higher efficiency rates. These variants, including microwave and radio wave generators, are extensively utilized for the testing of technologically advanced electronics in the medical, aerospace and defense sectors. The advent of portable signal generators and the growing adoption of these devices in the education sector are some of the other factors contributing to the market growth.
Global Signal Generator Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Keysight Technologies Inc.
Rohde & Schwarz Gmbh & Co Kg
National Instruments Corporation
Anritsu Corporation
Tektronix Inc.
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
B&K Precision Corporation
Fluke Corporation
Stanford Research Systems
Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Market Breakup by Product:
RF Signal Generator
Microwave Signal Generator
Arbitrary Waveform Generator
Vector Signal Generator
Market Breakup by Technology:
Global System for Mobile Phones (GSM)
Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA)
Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA)
Long Term Evolution (LTE)
Others
Market Breakup by Application:
Designing
Testing
Manufacturing
Troubleshooting
Repairing
Others
Market Breakup by End-Use:
Communications Industry
Aerospace and defense Industry
Mechanical Industry
Electronics Industry
Healthcare
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance
Market Outlook
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
