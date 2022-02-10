Plant-Based Beverages Market Is Expected To Generate Massive Revenue in Future Till 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The plant-based beverages market was valued at USD 15.69 Bn in 2020 & is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.30% from 2020 to reach USD 39.94 Bn by the year 2028.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Plant-Based Beverages Market were valued at USD 15.69 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 39.94 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 12.30%. Plant-based beverages or non-dairy milk alternative is the fast-growing segment in the newer food product development category of functional and specialty plant-based beverages across the globe. Cow milk allergy, lactose intolerance, calorie intake, and occurrence of hypercholesterolemia, more preference to vegan food has attracted the consumers towards looking for cow milk alternatives. Plant-based beverages alternatives are an emerging trend, which provides an adequate alternate where cow’s milk supply is inadequate. Though various types of innovative beverages from plant sources are being exploited for a cow milk alternative, many of these face some/any technological issues, either related to processing or preservation. The majority of these plant-based beverages lack nutritional balance when compared to bovine milk; however, they contain functionally active components with health-promoting properties that attract health-conscious consumers.

The popularity of organic food and beverages, including plant extracted beverages, are rising globally. Consumers prefer organic plant-based beverages to the conventional ones because the former is healthier and is sourced from superior quality of natural ingredients. Therefore, the majority of manufacturers are incorporating USDA-certified organic and non-GMO ingredients in their plant-based beverages. This progress is predictable to have a positive impact on the overall market demand.

Get a sample of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2478

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Plant-Based Beverages market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• The WhiteWave Foods Company (US),

• Blue Diamond Growers (US),

• Pacific Foods (US),

• Hain Celestial (US),

• SunOpta (Canada),

• Want Want China Holdings Limited (China),

• Kikkoman (Japan),

• Califia Farms (US),

• The Coca-Cola Company (US),

• Ripple Foods (US)

Get more Information about this Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/plant-based-beverages-market

Market Segmentation:-

Plant-Based Beverages Market Segmentation based on the basis of source,

• Almond

• Soy

• Coconut

• Rice

• Others (cashew, oats, pea, and hemp)

Plant-Based Beverages Market Segmentation on the basis of mode of type

• Milk

• Other drinks (smoothies, shakes, and nogs)

Plant-Based Beverages Market Segmentation on the basis of function

• Cardiovascular health

• Cancer prevention

• Bone health

• Lactose-free alternative

• Others

Plant-Based Beverages Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Plant-Based Beverages Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

Request a customization of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2478

Salient Trends of the Plant-based beverages Market:-

• Plant-based beverages has hit the mainstream and shows no sign of slowing down, with dairy and meat alternatives taking root as firm favorites with US consumers as a ‘better for you’ dietary choice. In 2020 alone, sales of plant-based milks grew by 9%, opening up opportunities for manufacturers to tap into this growing market.

• Diet trends are nothing new. Indeed, the food and beverage market are saturated with them. Within this fast-paced atmosphere, ‘plant-based’ has been a stable grower but only really found recognition in recent years due to a growth in the acceptance of ‘flexiterianism’. One third of US and European consumers now consider themselves flexitarian, as they relish adding to their diet rather than confining it.

• The health benefits of integrating more plant-based beverages into diets are extensively recognized. Nevertheless, people following elimination diets are at a complex risk of micronutrient deficiencies and manufacturers of plant-based foods and beverages need to look at ways to reinforce their products efficiently.

Thank you for reading our research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer you the best suited report at the earliest.

Browse for More Reports:-

Cold Chain Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cold-chain-market

Corn Deep Processing Equipment Market : https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/corn-deep-processing-equipment-market

Nutraceutical Products Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nutraceutical-products-market

Potato Protein Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/potato-protein-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.