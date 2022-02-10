LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA SINGAPORE Launches The Batman Calzony Pizza Just-In-Time for the All-New Batman Film

Little Caesars, home of the HOT-N-READY and the Crazy Calzony™,is partnering with the all-new film The Batman for a global promotion to bring a bat-shaped, Batman inspired pizza to all Batman Fans. The Batman is set to open in Singapore cinemas beginning 3 March.

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Singapore, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Caesars, home of the HOT-N-READY® and the Crazy Calzony™, is partnering with the all-new film The Batman for a global promotion to bring a bat-shaped, Batman- inspired pizza to fans of the legendary comic book character and pizza chain across the world. The Batman is set to open in Singapore cinemas beginning 3 March.

The Batman Calzony is created by combining a pizza lover’s own dynamic duo: a pizza and a calzone. This bat-shaped product features a pepperoni pizza with a parmesan and buttery-tasting, calzone- like crust filled with garlic crazy spread, cheese, and julienned pepperoni, with a side of Crazy Sauce®.

The Crazy Calzony was originally introduced by Little Caesars in the USA in August 2021 as a limited- time offer, adding an instant classic to the chain’s already storied menu.

“Anyone can now bring superhero vibes to pizza night by trying the new The Batman Calzony, “said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars, “It’s the most delicious part of our partnership with the upcoming film The Batman.”

The Batman Calzony at Little Caesars® Pizza Singapore

Launching on February 1, 2022, The Batman Calzony features a large Pepperoni Pizza split into eight slices, each generously topped with Parmesan while tantalising pepperoni slices rest atop of a bed of decadent muenster and mozzarella cheese.

The culinary masterpiece is encrusted with the buttery calzone-like crust, which is filled with addictive garlic crazy spread alongside the signature Cheese plus Crazy Sauce®. Taste only the freshest as the dough is freshly made at every store daily, while pizza’s robust tomato sauce is made using vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The Batman Calzony comes with a serving of Crazy Sauce® for dipping.

Staying true to having delicious pizzas at a great value, for dine in or takeaway orders, The Batman Calzony is retailing at $10.90 (Inclusive of Crazy Sauce®), The Batman Calzony with Drink $12.90 and The Batman Calzony Combo at $20.88 (U.P. $23.20).

Customers can order The Batman Calzony for delivery via www.littlecaesarsdelivery.sg or pre-pay via the website for self-collection as well as make their orders at Little Caesars® Pizza outlets located islandwide.

May The Bat-ter Video Win

So How The Heck Do You Eat This uniquely-shaped pizza? Yes, that’s Little Caesars® Pizza’s latest campaign, where customers get to show friends and other pizza aficionados how they would conquer the interesting culinary creation, that is The Batman Calzony.

Keen to get a slice (pun intended) of the action? Follow the simple steps below:

1. Purchase The Batman Calzony from Little Caesars® Pizza.

2. Record a short clip, showing us what we knead (we promise this is the last one!) to know about conquering The Batman Calzony.

3. Upload your clip onto Instagram or Tiktok, tag us (@littlecaesars_sg), and add the hashtag #howtheheckdoyoueatthis #littlecaesars_sg

4. 10 lucky winners will be selected, at random, on 1st April 2022 to win a $100 Little Caesars® Pizza voucher each!

“We know locals here are foodies at heart and in true foodie fashion, they always have a way to conquer the impossible. Because The Batman Calzony is so unique and deliciously huge, it’s definitely going to be interesting to see how consumers conquer it. We are excited to see what’s going to appear on our FYP too,” says Evelyn Tan, Head of Sales, Marketing and Communications at Little Caesars Pizza Singapore.

Gottam Have ‘Em All - More Exciting Deals

For customers looking for a great deal, from February 1 till March 2, 2022, check in at Little Caesars® Pizza Singapore location with a FB or IG post and get The Batman Calzony for FREE when you spend $22 in a single receipt on the ala carte menu.

Flash your The Batman movie ticket to enjoy an awesome $5 Return Voucher with any purchase of The Batman Calzony. Valid for the first 6,000 customers only. Movie goers at Golden Village will also enjoy exclusive 1-For-1 deal when they watch The Batman at Golden Village - Buy The Batman Calzony and get Crazy Bread® FREE!

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2020 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS® PIZZA SINGAPORE

Little Caesars® Pizza is franchised by Palm Tree Foods Pte Ltd and has been incepted in Singapore since 2018, with the very first flagship store opened in Funan Mall. Since then, it has expanded to 5 outlets at Holland Piazza, Junction 9 and its latest addition at West Coast Plaza, as well as Northshore opening in Q1 this year. Staying true to offering the best hand-crafted pizzas at ultra-pocket friendly price, it has been a hit in Singapore as Singaporeans resonate with the promise of Big Value at Small Prices.

ABOUT THE BATMAN

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a 6th & Idaho/Dylan Clark Productions Production, a Matt Reeves Film, The Batman. The film is set to open in Singapore cinemas beginning 3 March; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

