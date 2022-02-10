Global HIV Drugs Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

HIV Drugs Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘HIV Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the HIV drugs market size is expected to grow from $31.23 billion in 2021 to $33.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The change in the HIV drugs market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The HIV drugs market is expected to reach $40.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%. The novel coronavirus outbreak has augmented the growth of global HIV drugs market.

The global HIV drugs market consists of sales of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) drugs used for the treatment of HIV infection/AIDS. The market consists of revenue generated by the antiretroviral drug companies manufacturing the anti-retroviral drugs such as nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs), entry and fusion inhibitors, integrase inhibitors, and protease inhibitors (PIs) for the treatment of HIV infection.

Global HIV Drugs Market Trends

Antiretroviral drugs market is increasingly implementing multi-class combination products for treatment of anti-retroviral therapy. Combination drugs combine multiple medications into one drug form.

Global HIV Drugs Market Segments

The global HIV drugs market is segmented:

By Type: Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTs), Non- Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTs), Protease Inhibitors, Integrate Inhibitors, Fusion Inhibitors, Chemokine Receptor Inhibitors, Others

By Application: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others

By Administration: Oral, Parenteral

By Geography: The global HIV drug market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ViiV Healthcare, Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD, Boehringer Ingelheim (C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG), AbbVie, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD, Hetero Drugs, Daiichi Sankyo, Emcure, AstraZeneca, CIPLA, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Shionogi, Theratechnologies, and Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

