Oral Biologics & Biosimilar Drugs Market Players Invest In Developing Biosimilars For Insulin

Oral Biologics & Biosimilar Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest trend in the oral biologics and biosimilar market is the creation of new insulin biosimilars. The key players operating in the oral biologics and biosimilar market are investing in creating a biosimilar copy of insulin. This is also promoting competition among various biosimilar manufacturers. Following the trend, Mylan, a USA based pharmaceuticals company, in partnership with Biocon launched biosimilar insulin glargine named Semglee, in Australia. Biocon is an Indian based biopharmaceutical company. Oramed Pharmaceuticals, a Jerusalem based pharmaceutical company developed an oral insulin drug named ORMD-0801 to treat type 2 diabetes. Thus, companies in the global oral biologics & biosimilar drugs market are investing in the trend of developing biosimilar of insulin to gain profit.

Major players covered in the global oral biologics & biosimilar drugs industry are Novartis, Rani Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Co., AstraZeneca plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biocon Limited, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, BiosanaPharma, Entera Bio Ltd., Allergan plc, Emisphere Technologies, Enteris BioPharma, Chiasma, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Gelgen, Ganlee, 3sbio, Innovent, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Changchun High Tech, Dong Bao, CP Guojian, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Concord Biotech, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., H. Lundbeck A/S, Sanofi-Aventis and Roche.

The global oral biologics & biosimilar drugs market size is expected to grow from $4.06 billion in 2021 to $4.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The oral biologics and biosimilar drugs market is expected to reach $10.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.7%.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, cancer is expected to be a major driver of the oral biologics & biosimilar drugs market. Long working hours, limited physical activity, unhealthy eating and drinking habits contribute to the prevalence of chronic diseases and biologics are increasingly used to treat these chronic diseases. Biologics activate the immune system response against cancer cells thus helping the immune system to eliminate the cancer cells from the body. According to a United Nations article, by 2030 the proportion of global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% of total deaths. The global burden of chronic disease is expected to reach about 60%. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is projected to propel the demand for biologics and biosimilars, thus driving the oral biologics & biosimilar drugs market.

North America was the largest region in the oral biologics and biosimilar drugs market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the oral biologics & biosimilar drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global oral biologics & biosimilar drugs market research report is segmented by therapy into lymphocyte modulators, interleukin inhibitors, tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitors, by disease into asthma, Crohn’s disease, carcinoma, arthritis, diabetes, multiple myeloma, enterocolitis, multiple sclerosis, sarcoma, psoriasis and others, by molecule type into vaccines, proteins & peptides, monoclonal antibodies, others, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies.

