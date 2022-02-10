Xavor Corporation’s App Modernization Offer Now Available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers can access Xavor's services to take advantage of Azure's capabilities to drive app development and shape business strategies.
Xavor Corporation today announced the availability of its six-week Modernizing Business Apps implementation service on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Xavor customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.
Check the offer details here: https://bit.ly/3FAyj9j
Modernization is a critical step toward ensuring application longevity and usability, as well as improving security, agility, cost optimization, and user experience. Xavor’s new offering involves a convenient and managed six-week period to plan and execute a significant modernization project.
Xavor’s team of experts will gather business requirements, analyze existing architecture, and propose a thorough modernization strategy. This includes a “lift and shift” to Azure and possibilities for automation to improve accuracy and productivity. With the plan agreed upon, the team of experienced architects, analysts, and developers will get to work implementing a secure and managed modernization process with minimized effort and cost for enterprises.
“Remote work has increased as a result of the pandemic," said Hussain Bhatti, VP Sales, and Marketing at Xavor. "Organizations are learning to adapt their infrastructure to be more flexible and integrated via the cloud. With our business apps modernization offer, we aim to help companies adapt to the modern challenge of remote work. Our modernization process includes troubleshooting existing problems, replacing outdated legacy systems smoothly, integrating with the latest trends like cloud and IoT, and ensuring data security as per the latest standards. Xavor recognizes the challenges of a modern enterprise and addresses them with our app modernization services."
Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, "Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure. Azure Marketplace helps solutions and services like Xavor Corporation’s reach more customers and markets."
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
Learn more about Xavor Corporation’s app modernization service on its page in the Azure Marketplace.
About Xavor:
Xavor Corporation is a digital transformation partner for global leaders in life sciences and high-tech manufacturing. Its legacy is one of designing and developing best-in-class custom applications and providing mission-critical support, maintenance, customization, and integration of enterprise systems.
Xavor envisages being at the forefront of the revolutionary convergence between the traditional and digital world, characterized by servitization and value shifts to platforms and data. Its goal is to become a leading player in this value creation, not only as a service provider but also as an innovation partner.
Xavor’s global footprint allows it to serve customers across the globe. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company also has innovation labs in China and a delivery network in Pakistan.
Noor Azhar
Xavor Corporation
+1 949-569-9001
nazhar@xavor.com
