Corticosteroids Market Benefits From The Increasing Prevalence Of Skin Related Diseases

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing prevalence of skin related disease and the rising incidences of rashes, dermatitis, itching, eczema, and psoriasis contributed to the growth of the corticosteroids market. According to the CDC (Center for Disease Control), each year in the US, at least 2 million people are infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, and at least 23,000 people die due to such infections. According to the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology report, of the 2,701 individuals in the survey, at least one skin disorder was found in 1,662 participants (64.5%). Rosacea (25.5%), eczema (11.7%), Actinic keratosis (26.6%) were the most prominent diagnoses. Skin disorders increased with age and were more prevalent in men (72.3%) than in women (58.0%). The increased prevalence of such disorders increased the demand for corticosteroids, driving the market.

The SARS-CoV outbreak research studies show that corticosteroids as adjunctive therapy may be beneficial to treat coronaviruses if utilized in the early acute phase of infection. The use of corticosteroids during the treatment of coronaviruses have shown positive outcomes due to their ability to modulate the inflammatory response. Therefore, corticosteroids market has experienced a surge in its growth.

The global corticosteroids market size is expected to grow from $4.85 billion in 2021 to $5.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The change in the corticosteroids market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $5.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Corticosteroids market trends include the development of silicones for topical and transdermal drug delivery which is gaining popularity in market. Silicone gel sheets are soft wound covers composed of cross-linked polymers reinforced with or bonded to mesh or fabric. A new strategy to deliver drugs to the inner ear from dexamethasone (DXM)-loaded silicone implants and to evaluate the distribution of the drug in the cochlea with confocal microscopy and development of a new device for local corticosteroids delivery into the oval window with an extended drug release of DXM to the inner ear is also seen in recent years. Silicone gel sheeting is also an excellent treatment option for pediatric patients who may not be able to tolerate intralesional corticosteroid injection. Silicone-based pressure-sensitive adhesives for transdermal drug delivery has shown higher diffusivity and greater skin permeation rate. Silicones offer several advantages such as improved drug permeability, high diffusivity and offer efficient function and performance to modern drug products.

Major players covered in the global corticosteroids industry are Sumitomo, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, Sanofi, Johnson and Johnson, GSK, AstraZeneca, Cipla, LEO Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer and Zizhu Pharma.

TBRC’s global corticosteroids market research report is segmented by product into glucocorticoids, mineralocorticoids, by application into skin allergies, rheumatology indications, endocrinology, acute respiratory diseases, others, by end-user into hospitals, clinics, research institutes, others.

